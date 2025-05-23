Pfizer, Moderna Must Add Stronger Warnings About Possible Heart Damage From COVID Vaccines, FDA Says
The vaccine makers must expand information about the age groups at risk and warn that myocardial damage has commonly been long-lasting among those who suffer vaccine-related myocarditis, the FDA said.
Pfizer and Moderna must revise their COVID-19 vaccine labels to include more detailed warnings about the risks of heart damage, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Wednesday.
Letters issued to both companies state that post-marketing analysis shows greater risks than previously indicated for myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle, and pericarditis, which refers to inflammation of the sac-like membrane surrounding the heart.
The companies must expand the age group they say is at risk for vaccine-related myocarditis and pericarditis and warn that myocardial injury can be lasting among those who suffer it, the agency said.
Both COVID-19 vaccines’ labels previously warned that the shots posed a risk of post-vaccination myocarditis and pericarditis for young men — Moderna’s Spikevax label specified that 18- to 24-year-olds were at risk, while Pfizer’s Comirnaty warning targeted 12- to 17-year-olds.
The new labels must state that the known rate of myocarditis and pericarditis is about 8 cases per million doses for children and adults under 65 years old. They must also warn that the “highest estimated incidence was in males 16 through 25 years of age,” among whom the rate was 38 cases per million.
Last month, researchers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) told the agency that acute myocarditis “tends to resolve quickly” after vaccination.
However, the new labeling cites data showing that five months following vaccination, “myocardial injury was common.” The FDA said the vaccine makers must add that information to their labels.
A spokesperson for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) said Wednesday that the labeling change was intended to increase “radical transparency.”
Neither Pfizer nor Moderna responded to The Defender’s request for comment.
Label changes announced as Senate held contentious hearing on COVID vaccines and myocarditis
The FDA issued the letters the same day the U.S. Senate’s Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations issued a report showing that public health officials under the Biden administration failed to warn the public of the myocarditis risk associated with COVID-19 vaccines and actively downplayed that risk.
The report compiled previously redacted information from government records recently obtained by subpoena and information gathered from earlier requests made by The Defender and other news organizations under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
The records show how HHS officials under Biden avoided issuing a formal warning to the American public despite a safety signal that the COVID-19 vaccines could cause myocarditis and pericarditis, especially in young men.
For example, the report included internal emails showing that the CDC and FDA discussed issuing a Health Alert Network that would warn practitioners nationwide about the heart risks in May 2021, but ultimately decided against it.
It also showed that top health officials at HHS were warned that V-safe, another safety surveillance system, could miss “possible cases of cardiac adverse events” because it failed to include cardiac symptoms in its pre-programmed list of vaccine side effects for individuals to check off.
Yet, officials chose not to update the program to include those events.
Senators discussed the report and heard expert testimony in a contentious hearing on Wednesday.
Lawmakers and invited witnesses — including Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Joel Wallskog, and attorney Aaron Siri — shared heated exchanges around a wide range of topics related to COVID-19 and beyond, including what “the science” shows, whether federal health officially intentionally concealed COVID-19 vaccine adverse events data, how the vaccine-injured have been ignored and abandoned, why lockdowns harmed children and the potential impact of recent funding cuts to federal health agencies, The Defender reported.
Also this week, the FDA unveiled plans to limit approvals for updated COVID-19 vaccines to people over age 65 and people with one or more health conditions that put them at high risk for the virus, and require new clinical trials for the vaccines for children and teens. Experts continue to debate the implications of this shift.
The FDA’s vaccine advisory committee is also meeting today to decide on the composition of the fall COVID-19 shots.
The COVID mRNA shots were/are always going to be an immunological catastrophe for humanity.
The primary danger of the COVID-19 mRNA injections has always been one’s own immune system’s attack response by the mighty CD8+ Cytotoxic T Lymphocyte cells (AKA Killer T-cells):
The COVID-19 mRNA injections must be recalled from the market and mRNA-based products must be banned because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
These modified mRNA-LNP COVID-19 injections, that trigger one's own immune system to attack & kill one's own formerly healthy cells (that have been instructed to produce/express foreign, non-self proteins), no matter where those cells are in the body, never should have been made available to the public in the first place.
When the (designed to be long-lasting) n1-methyl pseudouridine modified mRNA transfects one's cells, and gives instructions for the ribosomes to make & express foreign non-self proteins (such as the toxic SARS-CoV-2 spike protein), one's immune system sends the CD8+ cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTLs) to kill those formerly healthy cells that are now making & expressing non-self proteins.
It is the mission of these CD8+ CTLs to seek out and destroy any such transfected cell that is making foreign non-self proteins. That’s what they do…
Due to the biodistribution properties of the lipid nanoparticles, the encased modified mRNA can go anywhere in the body, including crossing the blood-brain and placental barriers...The LNP "delivery vehicles" traveled to different parts of the body in different people.
Expressing any foreign protein is fatal to the cell doing the expressing. The reason is, our bodies are protected by being able to distinguish ourselves from things that shouldn't be there. Anything non-self will trigger immune destruction of the cells & tissues involved.
Some people will express lots of foreign proteins in vulnerable locations. Others express less in less vulnerable areas.
The location of expression defines the adverse event: if you get foreign protein expression in your heart cells, you could get myocarditis & experience cardiac arrest; if the expression is in your brain, spinal cord, or peripheral nervous system, you could get one or more of a variety of neurological conditions; if in your eye, possible blindness; if in your ovaries, possible infertility; if in the placenta, possible miscarriage or stillbirth; if in the cells that line your blood vessels, possible clots/microclots leading to strokes, heart attacks, or pulmonary embolisms…
If the expression of foreign proteins is in your own immune cells, you could experience immune dysfunction, dysregulation, & suppression including repeated infections, immune tolerance of a pathogenic foreign protein due to antibody subclass switch to IgG4 and increased IgG4-related diseases, T cell exhaustion, interference with & suppression of innate immunity, persistent systemic inflammation, reduced cancer surveillance or the suppression of tumor-suppressing immune system activities & cell-signaling (increasing your risk of fast-growing and aggressive cancers); & more…
There's no limit to the horrible consequences of injecting into your body something that triggers your own immune system to attack & kill your own formerly healthy cells & tissues.
The public “health” agencies, the COVID “authorities”, & the “mainstream” media fraudulently marketed these experimental mRNA gene “therapy” products as “safe & effective vaccines”. Trusting people thought that they were being presented with the choice (or the mandate) as to whether or not to take a “safe & effective vaccine”…But that was/is a deceptively false “choice”…
The COVID-19 mRNA injections are NOT safe, they are NOT effective, and they are NOT vaccines.
These modified mRNA-LNP gene “therapy” injections never would have passed proper safety studies required for gene therapy products. Safety studies (including biodistribution, immunogenicity, immunotoxicity, genotoxicity, carcinogenicity, reproductive toxicity, shedding, long-term effects, & more) that were bypassed because of the fraudulent mislabeling as “vaccines”. (And because of the EUA & “countermeasure” designations under the Project BioShield Act & PREP Act).
NO ONE should have ever had the “choice” of taking these gene “therapy” injections because the modified mRNA-LNP genetic technology platform is fundamentally flawed & dangerous by design.
The danger is NOT limited to just getting more COVID “boosters”. ANY mRNA gene “therapy” product that transfects your cells and instructs those cells to produce foreign non-self proteins (ANY non-self protein) will trigger an immune system attack response against your own cells & tissues (the role of the Killer T-cells is to monitor ALL the cells of the body, ready to destroy/kill any that express foreign, non-self proteins). This makes EVERY mRNA-based injected product harmful by design.
No one who took these mRNA COVID injections made an informed decision. Most people had no clue about what they allowed to be injected into their bodies...
Also most people still do not understand that the devastating harms inflicted upon people over the last few years was intentional:
https://rumble.com/v6qcb0y-dr.-david-martin-mar-06-2025-edmonton-alberta-replay.html
Add Black Box WARNING Death.