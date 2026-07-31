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Healthy Wellness
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Saying "Pfizer freezes air traffic control funds" is a simplification. Pfizer didn't directly seize funds. It obtained a Belgian court judgment, and the seizure occurred through legal enforcement mechanisms involving Eurocontrol. Pfizer didn't arbitrarily shut down a country's air traffic control system, that's misleading. The dispute is over enforcement of a commercial judgment, and both governments and the agencies involved have said operations are expected to continue.

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