The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
EHFoundation's avatar
EHFoundation
1h

When are We Tge Sheeple going to wake up to death shots depopulation

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Paul Portella's avatar
Paul Portella
1h

Pfizer execs will never be held accountable. The worst that will happen is a fine. Corruption continues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture