Bill Rice, Jr.
2h

Avoid like the plague … or the Pfizer covid non-vaccine.

mejbcart
4hEdited

2 days ago I posted a COMMENT under Dr. Rose post*, the content was, quote:

"Oh, one more example of 'Pfizer's pharmaceutical guillotine', just published in the 'prestigious' NEJM:

https://www.nejm.org/doi/full/10.1056/NEJMoa2416779

To show Pfizers' newest mod mRNA FLU injection's 'safety and eff-i-cia-ncy', their placebo group in this FLU study consisted of those who received licensed inactivated quadrivalent influenza vaccine FLUZONE [Sanofi Pasteur] during the 2022–2023 flu season…

Well, how many died after OLD style flu vaccines? Just few examples from VAERS, with 'only 1% accuracy':

Found 50 cases where Vaccine is FLUX(H1N1) and Patient Died

Found 1,047 cases where Vaccine is FLUX and Patient Died

Found 8 cases where Vaccine is FLUR4 and Patient Died

Found 27 cases where Vaccine is FLUN4 and Patient Died

Found 30 cases where Vaccine is FLUN3 and Patient Died

Found 6 cases where Vaccine is FLUC3 and Patient Died

Found 54 cases where Vaccine is FLUA4 and Patient Died

Found 9 cases where Vaccine is FLUN(H1N1 NASAL SPRAY!!!) and Patient Died

Found 936 cases where Vaccine is FLU3 (FLUZONE!!!!!) and Patient Died <==Pfizers's CONTROL!!!!

=> Pfizer's is using one of the HIGHEST flu vax'es MORTALITY RATES as their 'control' to claim safety of their new gene therapies! As you can see human bodies are FRAGILE, can get downed even by a nasal spray!!!

And here what the prestigious NEJM says at the end about new Pfizer's FLU gene therapies, quote with my little changes:

'6 months after these ‘vaccinations’ 7 victims DIED in the modRNA group (out of 9225) and 9 in the control group (out of 9251). Pfizer concludes: none of these events were considered by the investigator to be vaccine-related!!!!

The protocol REQUIRED every participant to share ALL the data about every single previously received covid shot... Hm.., just wonder WHY???

Anyone a new genetically modifying flu shot???

OK, if you are still not convinced about Pfizer intentions, here recently from TS at https://www.trialsitenews.com/a/as-chairman-of-the-danish-association-for-covid-vaccine-injured-c844b715

quote:

"As chairman of the Danish Association for Covid vaccine Injured, I reacted strongly when I discovered that a Danish vaccine trial – conducted by Danske Lægers Vaccinations Service (DLVS) – was inviting individuals who had already been injured by COVID vaccines to participate in a clinical trial of Pfizer’s RSV vaccine “Abrysvo”. Pfizer has paid 120 million DKK to use the population of Denmark for this trial. I located the vaccine insert and the company responsible (DLVS), and sent them a letter with a series of questions."

I posted this short analysis it in multople locations for people to read, including Dr. Rose. NO RESPONSE...

Instead You are claiming now the 'vaccines' are cheaper to produce and it is all about the price????

NO that's a LIE, IT IS ALL ABOUT THE HUMAN GENOME, and YOU ALL KNOW IT !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

It is literally SICKENING to read all the LIE about LIES....

*https://jessicar.substack.com/p/next-time-on-the-daze-of-their-lies

