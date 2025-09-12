The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jill's avatar
Jill
7m

Wow! That is amazing. No one, except a bunch of people actually looking at the data, knew! No one seemed to have any problems from the covid injections. There were no reports of adverse events. People weren't dying suddenly. No one got sick. It was such a blessed experience. And now we find out people were maimed and killed? OMG! I am shocked!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture