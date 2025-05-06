The Defender

Living Well Locally
5h

Thank you for detailing this story. Even if Dr Marks is deeply glued to the Pharma paradigm, your details make it clear that he is a scientist blind to the harms of his own profession. And this is very dangerous, for humans and for science.

David Loesch
4h

Should any of us be surprised regarding Dr. Marks attitude, lack of sincerity, and such a careless heart for the vaccine injured? Isn't this deja vu Fauci? Being part of the NIH, CDC, NIAID, FDA, Fauci cabal; Dr. Marks, Dr. Fauci and all involved associates deserve whatever injured patients and their legal representation can throw at them. Let true justice be served!

