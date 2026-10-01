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Janet Hofbauer's avatar
Janet Hofbauer
Oct 2

Thanks Defender, observation different spraying for insects wipes out beneficial insects. For example, the loss of butterfly and bees for pollination of crops could produce devastating impacts of crops. Many ecosystems in water may be oxygen depleted so aquatic life forms become extinct another food source.Thank you for the informative post. It appears the chemicals used in pest control may cause many health problems. It's quite strange barrels of DDT are still sitting in the water of Los Angeles and leak into the ocean causing more damage to ocean wildlife. I do not understand why the government has known about this for at least 50 years and has done nothing to clean up the DDT. I wonder if people will have polio like symptoms if the have water exposure, no idea of implications of ingestion.

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Doreene Close's avatar
Doreene Close
Oct 2

I have not seen a single mosquito all summer! The bugs don’t swarm at my porch light anymore. The fire flies have diminished over the years too. They spray at night while people are sleeping and there is no way to opt out. Humans are SO DUMB!

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