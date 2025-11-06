The Defender

Discussion about this post

Moorea Maguire
5h

Go Madison Rose Lucey!!

Here's how it went down around 2014 in Tucson when I lived there.

1. I received a notice from Tucson Electric Power (TEP) incentivizing me to update my meter.

2. I called TEP to request more information about the proposed meter. They swore up and down it was not a smart meter. They said it would only emit a signal once a month.

3. They told me the model number, and I found the manual online. I read the manual. It didn't appear to be a smart meter.

4. The technicians installed the new meter. I asked them questions about it. It sounded exactly like a smart meter.

5. I called TEP support again and asked to speak to a manager. I asked why I was lied to. The man was kind and apologetic.

I realized that TEP had given false information to their call center. This was not the fault of the customer service reps.

Learn from my mistake.

Steve Mitzner
5h

Lawsuits claim faulty PG&E Smart Meters started house fires! How smart is that?

