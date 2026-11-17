Pennsylvania reported a seventh measles-related death but said a death previously reported as “measles-associated” did not meet the criteria. Meanwhile, the U.S. reportedly will lose its measles elimination status for the first time in 26 years. The Pan American Health Organization is set to make the announcement tomorrow. “No doubt you will see big headlines about the US loss of measles elimination status,” Dr. Meryl Nass wrote on Substack. “Make of them what you will.”

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by Henrick Karoliszyn, DSW

Pennsylvania health officials reported a seventh measles-associated death late last week as the U.S. is set to lose its measles elimination status for the first time in 26 years, according to The Hill.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) said an unvaccinated Montour County resident who tested positive for measles had died. Officials did not disclose the person’s age, underlying medical conditions or immediate cause of death.

The Montour County coroner and Pennsylvania DOH did not respond to The Defender’s requests for details.

Pennsylvania has reported 1,561 measles cases, including 310 hospitalizations, across 46 counties this year.

The latest death comes as the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization’s regional office for the Americas, prepares to announce whether the U.S. has lost the measles elimination status it achieved in 2000.

PAHO determines global measles elimination status based on recommendations from an independent commission that reviews whether the virus has spread continuously for at least 12 months. Imported cases and isolated outbreaks can still occur without a country losing that status.

An official announcement is expected Tuesday.

Pennsylvania says Franklin County death does not meet criteria

The Pennsylvania DOH also announced that following an investigation, health officials determined that a previously announced death in Franklin County did not meet the state’s definition of a measles-associated fatality.

In October, the Franklin County Coroner’s Office reported that a 39-year-old woman with underlying medical conditions had died after being diagnosed with measles. The coroner classified the death as measles-associated.

Under Pennsylvania’s definition, a measles-associated death must occur within 30 days of symptom onset in someone with clinical evidence of measles and a positive laboratory test. The death also must not be attributable to an unrelated cause.

Earlier, Lancaster County Coroner Stephen Diamantoni investigated the deaths of two infants who tested positive for measles.

Diamantoni determined that measles caused the death of 6-week-old Mary Stoltzfus, who also had a rare inherited condition called Amish lethal microcephaly, according to The Associated Press.

However, he determined that measles did not contribute to the death of another infant, Ivan Miller, who suffered a ruptured spleen shortly after birth.

Pennsylvania nevertheless classified both deaths as measles-associated.

Pennsylvania’s September 2026 measles-associated mortality definition provides more detailed clinical and laboratory criteria, including evidence from polymerase chain, or PCR testing or measles-specific antibody testing.

The department did not publicly identify which criteria the Franklin County death failed to meet.

U.S. reportedly loses measles elimination status

The dispute over death classifications comes as the U.S. is expected to lose its measles elimination status after 26 years.

On Friday, KFF Health News reported that researchers with direct knowledge of deliberations by PAHO said the agency had determined measles transmission was again established in the U.S.

The U.S. achieved measles elimination in 2000, although imported infections and occasional outbreaks continued afterward.

The reported decision follows a resurgence that has produced more than 5,400 confirmed U.S. cases in 2026, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The CDC did not respond to requests for comment.

Dr. Meryl Nass downplayed the significance of the U.S. potentially losing its measles elimination status. On Substack, Nass argued that most infections are treatable while vaccine-related injuries can be lasting.

Nass also questioned the reported measles death toll, saying she reviewed four deaths and found underlying circumstances that may have contributed.

“Measles is not fun but in most cases it is temporary,” Nass wrote. “The most serious side effects of the measles vaccine are permanent. For almost everyone who got measles as a child, immunity is lifelong, while vaccine-induced immunity can fade.”

In August, President Donald Trump signed an executive order calling for separating the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine into three single-disease vaccines administered at separate medical visits.

Nass also claimed nearly two dozen other countries lost measles elimination status.

“No doubt you will see big headlines about the US loss of measles elimination status,” Nass wrote. “Make of them what you will.”

Meanwhile, critics blamed the current administration for the measles-associated deaths.

“Measles vaccine coverage has declined below the level that prevents transmission, especially since measles is one of the most infectious viruses that we know,” said Dr. Stanley Plotkin. “The current administration under the direction of Robert Kennedy Jr. has no scientific validity… the fact that Kennedy has done nothing to respond to the situation illustrates his incompetence, as well as his opposition to vaccination.”

Plotkin, sometimes referred to as the “Godfather of Vaccines,” has a long history of ties to biotech firms and vaccine makers, including Merck, Sanofi, GSK and Pfizer.

Kennedy could not be reached for this story.

PAHO is expected to give a public announcement on the measles elimination status tomorrow.

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