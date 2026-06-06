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Kerri larson mandick's avatar
Kerri larson mandick
1h

Med schools selectively educate

For example

Did you know there are no parasites in North America or Europe- so don’t treat for them

We never considered vaccine injuries- so do treat what does not exist

Trust in modern medicine is FAILING

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