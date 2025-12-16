The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Curtis's avatar
Curtis
3m

Perhaps they're slowly catching on, and realizing that they may be on the wrong side of history on these issues.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture