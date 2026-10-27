The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Steve Mitzner's avatar
Steve Mitzner
4h

Dr. Ignaz Philipp Semmelweis, the 1860s Hungarian physician, taught us all we need to know about groupthink "medicine; he was killed for proving hand washing's effect on infection!! Just like today's attack on good-thinking doctors who saved Coved victoms with HCQ or Ivermectin! Then ran out of medicine for doing so!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture