Correction: Fauci Not Likely to Be Held Accountable, as Trump Administration Closes in on Virologists, Gain-of-Function

In an exclusive interview conducted with Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter for The Defender, investigative journalist Paul D. Thacker discusses the recent indictment of David Morens and mounting scrutiny surrounding Ralph Baric and Vincent Munster. Thacker breaks down what may be driving these developments and examines what, if anything, they could mean for Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Interview transcript (May 7, 2026):

Michael Nevradakis: Hey everyone, this is Michael Nevradakis, senior reporter for The Defender.

Joining me today for our Substack interview series is The Disinformation Chronicle’s Paul Thacker, investigative journalist, former U.S. Senate investigator as well.

Paul, welcome. Let’s get right into things.

In the past week or so, we’ve seen David Morens, Ralph Baric and now Vincent Munster. These were all people connected to Tony Fauci. They were all connected to gain-of-function research into the narrative that COVID emerged from the wild and not from a lab.

So we’ve seen indictments, we’ve seen FBI investigations, we’ve seen their funding cut off. What might be prompting these moves all of a sudden?

Do you think that we’re finally seeing the current administration getting serious about going after these people that were connected to Fauci?

Paul D. Thacker: Well, so with Morens, I think partly what was determining that is, we had a change in the attorney general.

Pam Bondi was AG [attorney general] and Trump fired her, and I think that was probably a good move.

Now we’ve got Todd Blanche, who’s the acting attorney general. He’s basically applying for the position. And a lot of things have changed since he’s come in.

So I think they were just sitting on a lot of stuff. All this stuff involving Morens, the stuff that happened years ago, and it’s just now he’s finally being indicted for it.

On Ralph Baric, that was just a lark. I was writing a big story on Baric, and in the process of reporting on that, I just happened to call someone at Tony Fauci’s old institute, and I was like, “can you tell me what’s the most interesting things about Baric? Like, here’s what I found.”

And he’s like, “well, you know that they cut off all his grants.”

And I was like, “well, no, I didn’t know that he did that. Why didn’t you guys say anything?”

That actually all happened last year. All the grants being cut off happened sometime last year.

It was really hard for me to get a definitive answer of when. It may have even started back before the NIH [National Institutes of Health] director even came in, because after the story was out, I called a friend inside HHS [the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services] and was talking to her about it, and she’s like, “well, why are you reporting that now? We did that last year.”

I’m like, “well, you guys didn’t say anything. “

So, there’s a lot of weird stuff going on with the grants, you know, different grants have been cut off by different groups. And I think probably NIH was just quiet about it because, you know, they were sued, and forced to bring back some grants that DOGE [The Department of Government Efficiency] cut off.

There’s just, also, there’s just a bit of chaos inside NIH and quite a bit of chaos inside HHS.

With Munster, I think that really had nothing to do with HHS. That was just where I got the information from.

He was coming back from the Democratic Republic of Congo, and I don’t know exactly why — the emails don’t tell me why — but he was stopped at airport security at customs and was inspected.

I don’t know if they knew something or just like, you’ve seen them pull people out randomly when you’re in the airport, just like, we’ve got to check every, you know, 15 people. You can see they’re looking down like, “we’ve got to check you.” They’re doing these random checks.

That could have been what it was, and then they uncovered the fact that he was bringing back these samples.

What I think is interesting about that, because …my story came out, I reported it on a Monday, and it came out on Tuesday. We’re now Thursday, right?

I found out on a Friday, and so I was just reporting it quickly over the weekend to get it done before it came out, you know, because I just happened to talk, be talking to someone who told me about it.

I was like, “can I see the emails?”

So, I was trying to get that out really quickly, but now that I think about it, I think the big picture about Munster getting caught, bringing back, what I know was in there was monkeypox, which is not super deadly. I mean, it has a high fatality rate, but it’s not like … he actually studies also Ebola, which has a 30%, I think, fatality rate.

I don’t know exactly what he was doing or why. He has test sites, I know, according to his bio — it’s still up at the NIH — test sites for Ebola in the Congo.

My guess is, what was going on is, he was just back there, and they had patients who had monkeypox. He’s like, “why don’t we just bring this back?”

There’s a huge outbreak, the epicenter of monkeypox is in the Democratic Republic of Congo, and so maybe he just said, “hey, let’s just bring it back.”

I think what was most interesting about that whole issue is it really tells you how these virologists act and how they’ve been behaving.

Munster, he’s not at the main lab, at NIAID [National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases], like at the Bethesda campus. They have another campus up in Hamilton, Montana, and they actually have a [Biosafety Level 4] BSL-4 up there, which is the highest level. These are the guys within the spacesuits.

They’ve been doing pathogen research up there for decades, before you and I were even born. They’ve been doing it for a long time up there.

I mean, look, we have, the White House is sitting on this executive order to cease this dangerous gain-of-function research.

We’ve got, you know, people have been pissed, you know, there’s a lot of evidence pointing to the fact that this pandemic came out of, from a lab accident in Wuhan, from research that we were funding and that research that we pioneered in America. And you’ve got a new NIH director, there’s so much scrutiny and this guy did this anyway.

And what this tells me is that this is probably how he’s been acting his entire career.

And what this incident tells you is, there’s been a lot of this really stupid, and I always thought of it as very stupid, discussion about, well, who has what virus. You can’t say that they, because they didn’t have a precursor virus here, nobody knows what any of these research institutes have, what viruses they have. And anyone who starts making these ridiculous, stupid debates about, well, who had what and was it closely related, you don’t know what they have because these guys are putting stuff in their pockets.

We know what happened in Canada, at the BSL-4 there. This is a scandal that happened, that came out a few years ago. It’s not hidden. They had Chinese researchers there who were just blotting stuff on paper and then putting it in the mail and sending it out to Wuhan Institute of Virology.

These guys are shipping viruses all over the place, they’re catching stuff, putting it in their pocket, and so we don’t know who has what virus where.

No one knows what viruses were at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and any discussion about, well, “they didn’t have this,” that’s the person who’s lying to you because that virologist knows how this profession functions.

They know that … no one is out there, checking to see who has what. No one’s stopping anyone. It’s just ridiculous.

It’s just a stupid idea that, you know, “no one was speeding because there were no traffic tickets given out. That doesn’t mean anything. That just means, when they give a ticket, it doesn’t mean people weren’t speeding.

So I just think that a lot of their narrative is collapsing, and I think they’re freaking out.

The other thing too about this, think about this. You know, Ralph Baric’s grants were cut off last year, OK.

I just happened to find, trip over this, and actually, if I remember correctly, the person I talked to HHS, if I remember correctly, she was telling me last year, they were going to cut off his grants, but I didn’t have any evidence of it, and then we didn’t talk for a long time.

And then, I think I just forgot about it, because when I was talking to her, I was like, I remembered her telling me that they were going to take this action against him.

You know, so he has his grants cut off. He was put on leave. I don’t know if he’s still on leave or not, you know. I’ve heard he’s back. I don’t know if, like, what exactly happened. They’re not talking. He won’t say anything, he won’t give a timeline on any of this stuff. You know, his grants were cut off. He was put on leave.

You have Munster back in January, he’s been under investigation by the FBI since January.

None of these virologists are talking about this. You don’t see them talking about it on Bluesky. They’re complaining about anything that happens in their profession. Why is that? Because they don’t want people to know about this. They want to keep it hidden.

Since this has come out, have you seen Science magazine, The New York Times, or Nature write about this? No, because they don’t have a positive spin on this. They can’t think of a spin on this.

What all this tells us is that we now have an administration in who realizes that we’ve been lied to and they’re trying to take some kind of action, what they can.

And we’re also seeing that these people are reckless. They see themselves as gods and they don’t need to follow the rules.

Nevradakis: Now, you mentioned before the Trump administration and their efforts to develop some type of new policy for gain-of-function research. They froze this research for 120 days last year. They said that at the end of that period, a new policy or an executive order would be announced. We’re way past that deadline. There’s been nothing.

You had some information, from what I understand, about what was being developed. Do you know what might be going on now with that?

Thacker: I mean, all I know is that … no one that I’ve spoken to can explain what’s going on, why the White House has not moved forward.

This is a really big policy … and you can see from the piece that I did on Baric, , when they came out with a new policy in 2017, right before Trump came into office, right before he was sworn in, the last days of the Obama administration, you can see from the emails I released, all the people had signed off. It’s just dozens and dozens and dozens of names.

But the final sign-off is by principle, so that’s gonna be either, if not the CIA director and then the deputy director, same at State Department, same at USDA [the U.S. Department of Agriculture], same at FDA [the U.S. Food and Drug Administration].

So partly there’s just a lot of bureaucratic stuff around this, but I don’t know why OSTP [the Office of Science Technology Policy] has not finalized this thing. I don’t know what the holdup is.

Nevradakis: A final thing before we wrap up, Paul. A lot of people are talking about May 11, the day that the statute of limitations on Fauci is said to expire for lying to Congress five years ago.

Rand Paul, Sen. Paul, has been making a lot of noise about it. But is this actually a non-starter in your view?

Thacker: Yeah, it’s a total non-starter. He has a pardon.

Todd Blanche, I don’t think is going to, the only actually reasonable, kind of logical argument that I saw was someone made on Twitter, which is that it would be nice for the Department of Justice to put down on paper all the laws that he broke, all the criminal activity that he engaged in, charge him and then have him go into court and say, “Yes, but I have a pardon.” That would be good for historical reasons.

I don’t think the Department of Justice has the time, they are down so many thousands of lawyers right now. I mean, it’s been reported in the media. They came through and fired a bunch of people, a bunch of people quit.

I don’t think they have the capacity, I think, to do this kind of stuff. They’re trying to prosecute things that they think they can win at. And you know, Rand Paul is not going to get anything. He’s running for office. The White House is not going to give him anything.

You know, I don’t think they put any, put any connection to that. He is running for President of the United States. The White House wants to pick their own person to replace Trump. They’re not going to give Rand Paul anything. So, he can make noise about it, you know, but nothing’s going to happen.

Nevradakis: All right, well, Paul, thank you so much.

Greatly appreciate your insights as always, and thanks to our viewers and supporters for joining us today.

You can read and restack more great Defender content at tdefender.substack.com.

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Read more about Paul D. Thacker here.