by Jill Erzen

COVID-19 and COVID-19 vaccines are both linked to long COVID, but those who develop the condition because of the vaccine “don’t seem to be improving,” according to former CDC Director Robert Redfield, who called long COVID “a very complex disease,” with symptoms similar to other chronic diseases, such as vaccine injury or Lyme disease.

“There really is probably a difference between patients with post mRNA injury versus people that have post COVID symptoms,” Redfield said Thursday during a roundtable discussion led by U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

“I will say my post-mRNA injury … patients have a tendency of not improving, they just don’t seem to be improving. I have a number of patients now that are out five years. It’s painful. The COVID infection, patients do have a tendency to improve over time.”

Kennedy led two roundtable discussions on long COVID, in part, in response to “the calls that I get almost every day from people who are suffering from long COVID across the country and don’t know where to go and feel that their voices aren’t being listened to,” Kennedy said.

Panelists for the “Invisible Illness: Leading the Way on Long COVID” discussions included health agency officials, medical professionals, senators and long COVID patients. The first hour-long session focused on patient experiences, and the second on research.

Kennedy credited two panelists, Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) and Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), with initiating the talks by advocating for the estimated 20 million Americans with long COVID.

Long COVID is “a chronic condition that occurs after SARS-CoV-2 infection and is present for at least 3 months. Long COVID includes a wide range of symptoms or conditions that may improve, worsen, or be ongoing,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Increasingly, studies have linked long COVID to adverse effects from the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, though panelists suggested a distinction between the two.

A preprint by Yale University researchers published in February found that people thought to be experiencing long COVID may be suffering from post-vaccination syndrome. The study also showed that the spike protein from the COVID-19 vaccine persisted in the blood of at least one person 709 days after vaccination.

Epidemiologist Nicolas Hulscher, who was not involved in the roundtable talks, has said long-term exposure to spike proteins following the COVID-19 vaccination may result in symptoms similar to those experienced by people diagnosed with long COVID.

Millions spent on long COVID so far, yet ‘we’ve literally got nothing from it’

Panelists shared their personal and professional experiences, and offered recommendations on improving care, advancing research and accelerating solutions.

“The response to epidemics of this kind has been to pump a lot of money into ivory tower science to try to solve the problem,” Kennedy said. “We’ve literally got nothing from it.”

In 2021, the National Institutes of Health (NIH) launched the Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative, with $1.15 billion in congressional appropriations. The aim was to understand, treat and prevent long COVID.

A 2023 investigation into NIH’s efforts by STAT News and MuckRock, a nonprofit news outlet, concluded “there’s basically nothing to show for it” in terms of benefit to people with long COVID or information gained about the condition.

In December 2024, NIH announced an investment of an additional $515 million over the next four years into the RECOVER Initiative to bolster long COVID research efforts.

“We have to acknowledge that we have not made as much progress as the patients that we are representing deserve,” said NIH Director Jay Bhattacharya.

‘There’s no silver bullet’ that will help every patient

Kennedy and the panelists stressed the importance of collaboration with patients and doctors to discover what treatments work and for which symptoms.

“If you take anything away from this meeting, there’s no silver bullet,” said panelist David Putrino, Ph.D. “There’s not going to be one drug that undoes everything for long COVID. … We need to really understand the uniqueness of each patient.”

Kennedy said, “One of the mistakes that we’ve made in the past is to not talk to the doctors who are actually treating the disease.” He added:

“Right now, CDC lists about 300 symptoms for long COVID and … virtually everybody falls into one of those categories. And we want to do everything that we can to narrow that constellation of symptoms and then to be able to assess these unconventional treatments and protocols that people are using and find out from the patients themselves, from the physicians themselves, which ones are working.”

It is crucial to listen to doctors who have successfully treated patients with repurposed medications, panelists said.

“There’s a lot of things already out there on the shelf that we need to evaluate and utilize and actually are very available for people and very effective,” said Dr. Jordan F. Vaughn, founder and president of the Microvascular Research Foundation, a nonprofit targeting long COVID treatments.

Redfield agreed. He listed medications he has used successfully, saying they are “all repurposed drugs, none of them approved for what I’m using, but I’ve had pretty good results in about 70% of the patients.”

Kennedy acknowledged the fallout during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, when repurposed drugs used successfully by physicians around the world were suppressed.

“And we want to make sure that that mistake never happens again,” he said.

‘You’re the first doctor that acknowledged I was sick’

Kennedy suggested creating a website that offers patients, doctors, researchers, drug companies and advocates a place to share symptoms, treatments and assessments.

Panelists encouraged Kennedy to allow patients to tell their stories on the website.

Validation is crucial for so many patients who have been sick for years, yet are told by healthcare professionals that there is nothing wrong with them, Redfield said.

One patient with severe long-COVID-induced cognitive dysfunction cried when Redfield talked with her about the seriousness of her illness. “You’re the first doctor that acknowledged I was sick,” the patient told Redfield.

Jim O’Neill, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) deputy secretary and CDC acting director, applauded the creation of a website. He said:

“I’m hoping it’ll provide validation and support for people that are suffering from alienation, and also hope and optimism that we are putting more facts on the table, bringing more expertise, taking unstructured data and starting to add structure to it so that can lead to more solutions that everyone will have access to.”

No details were provided regarding access or privacy issues related to the website.

Researchers at both roundtable discussions stressed the need for private/public collaboration to streamline the bureaucratic red tape that hinders the bench-to-bedside process used to create, test and approve treatments.

In a press release Thursday, HHS announced new actions aimed at improving care for long COVID, which mirrored the topics addressed by Kennedy at the roundtable discussions:

A forthcoming national campaign to provide patients, families and employers with accurate, science-based information about long COVID, its symptoms and available resources.

The creation of an upcoming online hub where physicians, researchers and health systems can share best practices and clinical insights for diagnosing and treating long COVID.

The release of a report on estimates of the prevalence of long COVID and related health insurance data.

