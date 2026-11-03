Lawmakers across the country are pushing to expand insurance coverage for children diagnosed with PANS and PANDAS as families face denials for costly treatment and growing uncertainty over access to specialized care. Nebraska, Michigan and Virginia are among the growing number of states pushing for federal health insurance.
Lawmakers across the country are pushing to expand insurance coverage for children diagnosed with PANS and PANDAS as families face denials for costly treatment and growing uncertainty over access to specialized care.
Nebraska, Michigan and Virginia are among the growing number of states that either already mandate insurance companies cover PANS/PANDAS or have proposed legislation to require it.
The increased attention comes as parents struggle to obtain insurance coverage for intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), a treatment some physicians prescribe for children with severe PANS and PANDAS symptoms.
Advocates say the lack of consistent insurance protections across the country forces families to navigate high costs, travel long distances for specialized care and sometimes delay treatment while their children’s symptoms worsen.
“No child’s chance at recovery should depend on their zip code,” Sarah Signe Lemley, executive director and co-founder of the Northwest PANDAS/PANS Network, told The Defender. “Yet families facing PANS/PANDAS are fighting to have their child’s illness recognized, to find a clinician who can treat it, and to get insurance to pay for that care — all while watching their child suffer.”
Insurance companies ‘push back on the diagnosis’
Pediatric acute-onset neuropsychiatric syndrome (PANS) is characterized by the sudden onset of obsessive-compulsive symptoms or severe eating restrictions, accompanied by neurological, behavioral or psychiatric symptoms.
Pediatric autoimmune neuropsychiatric disorders associated with streptococcal infections (PANDAS) is a subgroup of cases that begin with the throat condition. Children with the illness can experience severe anxiety, tics, emotional outbursts, sleep disturbances and have difficulty attending school.
Medical professionals say a diagnosis related to PANS and PANDAS is difficult to identify and often has overlapping symptoms with other conditions.
“In very short, because PANS/PANDAS lacks a clear laboratory test or imaging study for objective diagnosis, and instead relies on a clinical assessment, insurance companies can push back on the diagnosis,” Dr. Rachel Roth, who operates an online PANS clinic, told The Defender.
That ambiguity around insurance approvals becomes even more complicated when physicians prescribe expensive treatments intended to address suspected immune dysfunctions behind PANS and PANDAS.
IVIG, which involves infusing antibodies from donated human plasma, is used for immune disorders. However, its effectiveness for PANS and PANDAS remains disputed, and insurers may classify the treatment as experimental, even though physicians prescribe it.
For families, the result can be a prolonged battle costing thousands of dollars.
This Substack is reader-supported. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
States push for health coverage
Twenty states have enacted some form of PANS/PANDAS insurance coverage mandate, according to the Alliance to Solve PANS & Immune-Related Encephalopathies (ASPIRE), an advocacy organization.
The laws, however, vary in their requirements and don’t necessarily apply to every health plan.
Paul Ryan, president of the PACE Foundation, which supports research and treatment for the disorders, said Michigan’s proposed House Bill 6148 is part of a broader effort to establish insurance protections nationwide.
“The proposed Michigan bill is part of a larger national movement by state legislatures to ensure that children diagnosed with PANS/PANDAS receive timely medical treatments,” Ryan told The Defender.
Nebraska became one of the latest states to adopt such protections when Gov. Jim Pillen signed Legislative Bill 762 on April 14. The law, scheduled to take effect Jan. 1, 2027, requires applicable insurers to cover treatments including antibiotics, behavioral therapies, plasma exchange and IVIG.
Virginia also began requiring coverage under certain insurance policies in 2026, although its mandate excludes individual and small-group policies.
Currently, the requirements differ from state to state, leaving some families with fewer protections depending on where they live and how their insurance is structured.
State insurance mandates generally don’t apply to self-funded employer health plans regulated under the federal Employee Retirement Income Security Act.
Even when a mandate applies, insurers may retain authority to review whether a prescribed treatment is medically necessary.
Advocates argue that the gaps undermine the purpose of laws intended to ensure children receive timely medical care.
Advocates challenge medical guidelines
Diana Pohlman, founder of the PANDAS Network, said her son and daughter were diagnosed with PANDAS in 2007 and 2008 and subsequently recovered.
She established the organization to raise awareness of the disorders and help families obtain treatment.
Pohlman criticized the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and neurologists who question the evidence supporting certain PANS/PANDAS treatments. She said insufficient research funding has prevented clinicians from publishing larger studies that could help establish treatment standards.
“It is difficult to publish large cohort papers without funding. Therefore they criticize us,” Pohlman told The Defender.
She also said the lack of support from major medical organizations makes it harder to persuade insurers to cover immune-directed treatments.
“Insurers won’t budge on IVIG treatment if the American Medical Associations don’t support it,” Pohlman said. “We can’t get people at the table.”
The dispute reflects larger disagreements within the medical community about the disorders’ causes, prevalence and treatment.
The AAP’s 2025 clinical report in Pediatrics described PANS as “likely a valid diagnosis” but emphasized that its biological mechanisms, diagnostic markers and optimal treatments remain uncertain.
“Much remains unknown about the condition,” the report states.
The PANS Research Consortium, meanwhile, has advocated a three-pronged approach addressing psychiatric and behavioral symptoms, possible immune dysfunction and infections.
It recommended cognitive behavioral therapy, appropriate psychiatric medications and standard antibiotic treatment for confirmed symptomatic streptococcal infections.
However, it cautions against routinely using IVIG and other intensive immune therapies because clinical evidence remains limited and the treatments carry potential risks.
Advocacy groups who support mandated health coverage for children diagnosed with PANS/PANDAS and oppose the AAP’s report argue that not offering all healthcare options would lead “children into needless suffering and irreversible harm.”
New Jersey families face mounting costs
In New Jersey, parents are pressing lawmakers to advance legislation requiring commercial insurers to cover PANS and PANDAS treatment.
In September, families told the New Jersey Monitor that insurance companies frequently refused to pay for IVIG, leaving parents facing substantial medical bills.
“These kids deserve to get proper healthcare without the parents going bankrupt,” Dr. Rosalie Greenberg, a pediatric psychiatrist in Summit, New Jersey, told the Monitor.
Devon Collins, whose daughter Brynn received IVIG, described purchasing a second insurance policy after encountering coverage problems. The additional policy cost about $600 a month, an expense the family could not sustain beyond one year.
“It’s so cruel,” Collins told the Monitor.
Another parent, Alissa Johnson, has advocated for expanded coverage after her 14-year-old daughter, Louisa, died by suicide in July 2021, while experiencing what the family described as a PANDAS flare-up. The family’s account does not establish that PANDAS caused her death.
“There are children and families in New Jersey that are impacted by these truly devastating conditions that cannot wait,” Johnson told the Monitor.
An April 2026 assessment by New Jersey’s Mandated Health Benefits Advisory Commission estimated annual treatment costs of approximately $10,000 to $15,000 per patient, based on analyses of similar insurance legislation in other states.
The commission said mandatory coverage could improve access to treatment and reduce financial hardship, although it raised concerns about limited evidence supporting some of the most expensive therapies.
For parents seeking treatment, the legislative delays can mean continued lack of clarity over whether insurance will cover care.
Massachusetts treatment center closure raises concerns
Families in Massachusetts face another obstacle, despite living in a state that already requires certain insurers to cover PANS and PANDAS treatment: Mass General Brigham plans to close its specialized PANS/PANDAS treatment program at the end of 2026, according to The Boston Globe.
The program, established in 2013, had completed more than 1,500 new patient evaluations and recorded more than 3,000 patient visits by 2024.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health’s PANDAS/PANS Advisory Council has asked state officials to examine the closure and urged the hospital to maintain the program through January 2028, The Boston Globe reported.
The planned closure has alarmed families who say specialized care is already difficult to obtain, even when insurance covers treatment.
Lemley, whose organization helped secure Oregon’s insurance mandate in 2023 after five years of advocacy, said families increasingly report being turned away by hospitals that consider the disorders controversial.
“Families are forced to travel across state lines, pay tens of thousands of dollars out of pocket, or watch their children deteriorate while searching for someone willing to help,” she told The Defender. “Coverage alone cannot help a child when no hospital or clinician is willing to recognize, evaluate, diagnose or treat the condition.”
Researchers disagree over how many children are affected
The number of children affected by PANS and PANDAS also remains uncertain.
The PANDAS Network estimates that approximately 1 in 200 children in the U.S. is affected by the disorders.
However, a retrospective study involving more than 95,000 children at three academic medical centers produced a substantially lower estimate.
Researchers reviewed 357 potential cases from 2017-2019 and identified 13 confirmed cases, estimating about one new case annually per 11,765 children ages 3-12.
The discrepancy illustrates continued vagueness surrounding the disorders’ prevalence, diagnosis and recognition.
Lemley, however, said children should not be left without care because of disputes among researchers, insurers, hospitals and medical organizations.
“We need legislation — but we also need hospital accountability, clinician education, enforceable access to care, and an end to the institutional denial that continues to place children in danger,” she said. “We need nationwide treatment coverage and required clinician education. Coverage means little if no one recognizes the illness.”
Related articles in The Defender
Me: Here is the overview of Trump at Daytona, I found it interesting that Trump appears to have forgotten the $5,000 he was going to pay everyone who voted for him and that Trump and the Elite are looking forward to the day that the Human Rubbish which we are, have been exterminated and are no longer an issue to be considered, as reflected at Daytona: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines diseases - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines diseases which are injected on volunteering, but your own Lethal Injection Trump MAID Program. https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf TRUMP: Silent Seats in Daytona Watching the Campaign Stage Erase the Injured Firsthand
Standing inside a packed arena as an mRNA injury survivor reveals a brutal political truth: they want our votes on Tuesday, but they are running out the legal clock on our lives
Witnessing the political machinery firsthand from the stadium seats at the Ocean Center in Daytona Beach changes everything. We watched the arena pack out to maximum capacity, completely filling the stadium right towards the end of U.S. Senator Ashley Moody's speech and during Representative Byron Donalds' remarks, leaving a packed house by the time Donald Trump took the stage.
We did not survive six long years of systemic abandonment to watch multi-billion-dollar pharmaceutical expansions marketed as a simple economic "victory" to a full stadium, while the human beings damaged by Operation Warp Speed are completely ignored and belittled from the platform.
Little do these political campaigns know that sitting right there in those packed stadium seats were people actively suffering from vaccine injuries. They had citizens who showed up clutching onto the last remaining sliver of faith they have in their government, desperately looking for a sign of resources, acknowledgment, or hope. Instead, we were met with corporate boasting about factory deals, proving that behind the scenes, the establishment does not care if we live or die . They had no clue they had people grasping for hope in that full crowd—not just one, but many—trying to keep the faith. It does not settle well, and it will not be forgotten.
I went live on video at the very end of the rally to speak this truth into the public record. And while the campaign teams blasted the arena music as loud as possible to drown out the reality of the room, they cannot delete the raw data or the legal receipts.
The political calculus in Florida has turned into a coordinated shell game that spans multiple administrations.
The Fact-Free Pfizer Lawsuit Funnel
We are being told to celebrate current Attorney General James Uthmeier’s consumer protection lawsuit against Pfizer and Albert Bourla as a massive victory. They are running their mouths on social media suggesting that financial payouts could "possibly" filter down to the injured later. But when you put your glasses on and look closely at the fine print, the illusion falls apart.
This case is structured strictly around civil penalties for deceptive trade practices. Any financial damages seized do not go toward creating treatment funds, diagnostic testing infrastructure, or direct clinical relief for local vaccine-injured citizens. Instead, 100% of that capital is routed straight into the general state treasuries to pad administrative state budgets. It is an election-week publicity stunt that will take years to litigate—long after the current Attorney General leaves office—leaving the actual injured constituents stranded with zero compensation while their statutory clocks completely run out.
The Twenty-Second Grand Jury Containment
Watching local Florida politicians who are actively up for reelection walk proudly onto that stage reveals the absolute depth of this non-partisan erasure. These officials are fully aware of the documented injuries and the ongoing suffering inside their own districts. Yet, they consistently choose to turn their heads to protect political alignments rather than demanding immediate, localized health resources.
The structural betrayal was executed right here at home through local legal containment loops. The Twenty-Second Statewide Grand Jury of Florida (Case No. SC22-1710) was heavily marketed to the public as a historic weapon to hold manufacturers accountable. Instead, it functioned as an administrative time-sink. When its final report was quietly released, it delivered zero criminal indictments and zero medical funding pathways—allowing the strict federal 1-year CICP statutes of limitations to silently expire on the vaccine-injured while the state ran out the clock.
The Real Double Standard: Capital vs. Care
The crowd was told to applaud a massive financial partnership, including a $1 billion corporate manufacturing expansion right here in Jacksonville, Florida. The government possesses immense leverage over these corporate giants. They can force international pharmaceutical syndicates to deploy billions of dollars into localized industrial infrastructure. Yet, they deliberately choose to route 100% of that capital into commercial drug production, while refusing to allocate a single dime toward direct clinical research, diagnostic testing, or treatment protocols for persistent spike protein tissue damage.
They hold flashy, private ribbon-cuttings for empty NIH buildings to harvest genomic data, and they run their mouths on stages about manufacturing jobs, but they refuse to look at the certified biological evidence right in front of them.
We are not waiting for their campaign scripts or their permission. By forcing independent, certified laboratory data straight into the permanent state archives via the Florida Chapter 119 Sunshine Law, we have built an unerasable paper trail. Voting is actively underway across Florida right now. We see the deception, we hold the records, and we hold the votes.
https://x.com/michell87463246/status/2116951303930740887?a=elxI5jQxn7M9RvaWiyM&s=46
Chellee 1.11.2026
People need to stop vaccinating their children!