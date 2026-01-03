The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ernie Rockwell's avatar
Ernie Rockwell
8h

The problem is bringing in outside board directors and science advisors. Look what happened to Project Veritas for example. They always manage to poison the well with people who present as on your side but in fact are treacherous.

I’m very sorry for Christian’s suffering, that of millions of others vax victims, and the army of people who believe the propaganda. I do see some positive signs finally; I pray for a complete discarding of the vax paradigm.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Abigail Starke's avatar
Abigail Starke
8h

Wow!! I think this would be hard for you to stomach, grapple! Are your parents able to or maybe you guys can protect the name and fire the scientists and new founder? Or start a new organization.

That if they truly want the speakers and voices of autism to truly be heard and be advocates for, they should want these things, evidences to show, share!

😢😡🤯🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture