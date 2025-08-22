The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Barney Quinn's avatar
Barney Quinn
1h

Court. Everybody off to court. And - STOP ELECTING THE GOVERNMENTS THAT CAUSED THIS MESS!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture