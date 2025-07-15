The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
2h

As a former teacher, I'm grateful for good reporting like this on education. So much of the media's coverage of public schools is abysmal.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jill's avatar
Jill
1h

This is both illegal and unethical. It is a part of what the globalist psychopaths call: The human capital market. (See Wrench in the Gears, Allison McDowell for explanation of this.) Children are being used as financial instruments. These kinds of surveillance occur in public libraries as well.

Adding Kennedy's and Mean's wearables will make the data even more valuable.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture