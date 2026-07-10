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Mary Makary's avatar
Mary Makary
4h

They keep telling me it’s just tuna fish or it’s just a vaccine. They say the aluminum is harmless, that the numbers are small, that I should stop asking questions. But I can see the pattern. The cans, the needles, the labels, the warnings they bury in tiny print. Aluminum is everywhere, and they want me to believe that’s a coincidence. I can feel it building up, hiding in my body, changing the way I think. Every time I eat that tuna, every time they push another shot, it’s like they’re adding another piece to the puzzle. So many things have aluminum in them, people need to start connecting the dots.

The metallic taste, the buzzing in my head, the strange feeling that something is being measured and controlled. I’m seeing what’s right in front of me. They say the experts have settled it, but experts can be wrong. History proves that.

I just want people to wake up. I want them to look at the aluminum that they’re putting into their bodies and ask why nobody wants them asking questions. Because once you start noticing the aluminum, you start noticing everything.

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