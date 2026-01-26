The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Living Well Locally's avatar
Living Well Locally
3h

This is one of many things that the EPA needs to change. Thank you Paula Yockel for your good work. And The Defender for reporting it.

Reply
Share
Flynn Washington's avatar
Flynn Washington
2h

I don't want people to be mistaken about 'sludge'. I have a composting toilet, and have used it on my garden with wonderful success for 35 years, and I buy very little fresh produce. BUT, I do not use antibiotics or other medications, and I only put pure 'shit' in the toilet. And I love to see the circular energy working: grow food, eat it, shit it, grow more food, etc.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture