The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
patrick.net/memes's avatar
patrick.net/memes
4h

That fine is not nearly enough. It should be crippling so other companies get the message.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture