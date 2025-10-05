The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Nostradamus X's avatar
Nostradamus X
2h

Not surprising! No politicians who sang 100% Safe & Effective would survive when the records show that millions died in America from Covid & "Vaccines". Japan is 123million and see what happened to them with Safe & Effective mRNA gene therapies.

 Japan Confirms Over 600,000 Citizens Killed by COVID ‘Vaccines’

Chilling news is emerging from Japan as the nation’s leading experts have uncovered explosive evidence linking skyrocketing excess deaths to Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

Professor Murakami of Tokyo Science University, a respected scientist, analyzed the data and uncovered a consistent, alarming pattern:

• A surge in deaths occurred 90–120 days after injection.

• Those who received multiple doses saw earlier and steeper death spikes, suggesting cumulative toxicity.

• Murakami estimates that 600,000–610,000 Japanese citizens have been killed by the “vaccines.”

https://www.globalresearch.ca/japan-confirms-600000-citizens-killed-covid-vaccines/5900975

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Deep Dive's avatar
Deep Dive
2h

Thanks for reporting on this, Brenda.

They have to stonewall as long as they can in order to save face and maintain a facade of credibility, even as reports creep in showing devastating outcomes such as kids who are twice as likely to have abnormal liver enzymes after COVID -- if they had first taken COVID shots before getting COVID.

A "vaccine" that leaves you "more harmed" after infection is the exact opposite thing that it was supposed to do.

[ https://deepd1ve.substack.com/p/symptoms-after-covid-jabbed-v-unjabbed ]

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture