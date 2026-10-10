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Alamo Dude's avatar
Alamo Dude
Oct 10

Below molecular level it would be interesting to see comparison studies of natural atomic spin versus synthetic atomic spin. For instance, the body’s reactions to natural niacin and the niacin flush. Versus Synthetic Niacinamide, with no niacin flush.

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Leynia
Oct 10Edited

How difficult is it to know if a food is processed? Also, processed vs. ultra procssed is not a distinction a buyer would make. This is not to criticize the work cited here, but for the consumer it is academic not useful.

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