The Defender

Elizabeth Hart
11m

In April 2021 Albert Bourla was already predicting that people would need a third COVID-19 vaccine dose within a year, and then annual revaccination thereafter.

And this was for 'a virus' it was acknowledged from the beginning wasn't a serious threat to most people.

It seems it was all about setting up a lucrative vaccine market and social control.

See this link for the video of Bourla's comment: "...there will be an annual revaccination..." Albert Bourla, Pfizer CEO, April 2021: https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/there-will-be-an-annual-revaccination

Deep Dive
2m

Bourla's claim that RFK Jr is raising disease risk presumes that childhood vaccines are the only means available to prevent the risks associated with communicable disease. But that ignores real-world evidence, such in Amish communities, where they get along pretty well without vaccines.

A reason for them to get along so well is because the Amish often give things that support the immune system. In doing so, they are, astonishingly, more scientific about it -- because they incorporate the scientific theory of the Epidemiology Triad: Agent, Host, and Environment all interact to create disease. You will never hear about the Epidemiology Triad from a vaccine firm.

In other words, the "backward" Amish are even more scientific than the vaccine manufacturers!

[ https://deepd1ve.substack.com/p/mild-illness-every-5-17-years ]

