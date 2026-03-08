The Defender

The Defender

Marguerite Winkel
4h

I see grown ups head over heels entranced with AI. Very scary to expect children to know better. It is hard enough to try to grok what is real without learning much of what a bot without an earth based sensory system will come up with from the vast oceans of concepts stories and words they access.

