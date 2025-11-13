The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
1h

As a former fan of Elizabeth Warren, I would just like to say that she is clearly full of sh*t. I won't add anything else because this article did a good job of that.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dianne Stoess's avatar
Dianne Stoess
7h

I guess no one told Warren that the verdict is in. We should NOT be DRINKING fluoride. Very bad for your health. I thought everyone knew this by now. I have to wonder about Warren's mental acuity. Time to retire Liz. Not the first time you've made a fool of yourself.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture