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Michelle Levy's avatar
Michelle Levy
Oct 9

Doctors shouldn’t need a monetary incentive to report injuries—incentive to protect the wellbeing of patients is baked into the Hippocratic oath—but I guess this is speaking the language they understand best

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djean111
Oct 9Edited

Sounds wonderful! Wish I could believe it was going to accomplish anything except lining pockets! I do not think my level of cynicism is ever going to recede. I do not think any of the numbers are valid at this point. The phrase "you get what you pay for" sort of resonates.

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