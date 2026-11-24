Two new scientific reviews by NIH researchers found evidence that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller and other glyphosate-based herbicides, may be linked to cancers, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma and leukemia. The EPA said it will weigh the new studies as it reassesses glyphosate safety. Separately, a Missouri judge approved a $7.25 billion settlement of Roundup lawsuits.

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by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

Two new scientific reviews by researchers at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) found evidence that glyphosate, the active ingredient in Monsanto’s Roundup weedkiller and other glyphosate-based herbicides, may be linked to cancers, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma and leukemia.

NIH scientists released the studies just days before today’s deadline for submitting public comments to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which is reevaluating glyphosate’s risk to human health. The agency plans to release its new assessment early next year.

Comments can be submitted to Regulations.gov up until 11:59 p.m. EST today.

Scientists from the NIH Division of Translational Toxicology at the National Institute of Environmental Health Sciences (NIEHS) conducted the two reviews at the request of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

The new NIH review of human studies found associations between exposure to glyphosate-based herbicides and blood cancers, particularly non-Hodgkin lymphoma. Every study evaluated reported at least one positive association with a blood or lymphatic cancer, including some findings involving leukemia.

The researchers concluded that possible biases were unlikely to explain the associations, although they could not be ruled out.

The parallel systematic review of animal studies found that glyphosate exposure increased cancer incidence or accelerated tumor growth in lab animals, including lymphoma and kidney tumors in mice and leukemia in rats.

The NIEHS researchers concluded that the data indicated that glyphosate affects the blood-forming and lymphatic systems.

A third paper, which synthesized the findings, concluded that evidence from human and animal studies was broadly consistent — particularly for cancers involving the blood and lymphatic system — and indicated that glyphosate may be carcinogenic.

Earlier in November, NIEHS scientists published a separate systematic review showing strong evidence from animal studies that glyphosate and glyphosate-based herbicides were consistently associated with lower sperm counts, reduced sperm motility, increased numbers of abnormally shaped sperm, and reduced testosterone.

EPA says it will evaluate new NIH studies ‘same way we evaluate every study’

In a statement to The Defender, an EPA spokesperson said the agency was aware of the studies and that they would be evaluated “the same way we evaluate every study; we’ll screen it against the same criteria we apply to all published literature.”

“Every relevant, quality study gets a seat at the table, and this one is no exception. We’re working hand in hand with our HHS colleagues,” the spokesperson said.

According to the EPA, the agency is working closely with HHS, sharing information, identifying research gaps and collecting relevant research. However, under federal law, the EPA has sole authority for decisions about the assessment of glyphosate’s safety.

Ruveon, the Bayer subsidiary responsible for its U.S. business, told The Washington Post that it is examining the findings of the reviews but said that glyphosate has “been used safely for 50 years and is among the most extensively studied products of its kind.”

A Ruveon spokesperson said the methods, analyses and conclusions of the preprints have not yet gone through independent peer review.

For decades, the EPA has maintained that glyphosate is safe and unlikely to cause cancer.

The agency based the claim in part on a major scientific study that was quietly retracted last year over serious ethical issues — including secret authorship by Monsanto employees. The retraction raised questions about the pesticide-approval process in the U.S. and globally.

The EPA’s opinion conflicts with that of the World Health Organization’s International Agency for Research on Cancer, which in 2015 classified glyphosate as “probably carcinogenic to humans.”

Missouri judge approves $7.25 billion Roundup settlement

Meanwhile, a Missouri judge on Friday approved a $7.25 billion settlement that will resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits alleging that the widely used weedkiller Roundup causes cancer, including future claims brought by people who have not yet developed the disease.

Glyphosate is the active ingredient in Roundup.

Bayer, which acquired Roundup maker Monsanto in 2018, will distribute the settlement as compensation to people who allege that Roundup caused their non-Hodgkin lymphoma over a period of 17-21 or more years.

It is among the largest in mass tort personal-injury class action lawsuits in history, according to court documents. However, payments will average only between $10,000 and $165,000 — plus or minus 20% — depending on which category within the class a claimant falls into.

Missouri Circuit Judge Timothy Boyer said the settlement agreement, which he reviewed and ruled on, was “fair, reasonable, adequate,” and served “the best interests” of the class members.

“This is exactly what Bayer wanted, with paltry payouts to cancer victims,” GMWatch posted on X.

“The Court’s final approval is a decisive milestone in the company’s strategy to mitigate the risks of both pending and future Roundup™ litigation,” said Bayer CEO Bill Anderson in a statement.

Settlement ‘just not enough. It can’t be’

Monsanto/Bayer continues to deny any link between Roundup and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, and the settlement agreement contains no admission of liability or wrongdoing.

The company pursued the class settlement as part of its strategy to contain the approximately 65,000 cases pending against it in U.S. courts.

Boyer said in his decision that without the settlement, only a small portion of the pending cases would have received a trial in the foreseeable future. He also warned that “should litigation continue, it is possible that the defendant could enter into a bankruptcy proceeding, delaying claims with no payment for an indeterminate number of years.”

He noted this was a strategy that Purdue Pharma, 3M, Johnson & Johnson and other corporate defendants have tried to deploy to avoid mass tort liability.

He also noted that the ability of claimants to receive any settlement at all is more uncertain following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Monsanto v. Durnell.

In that case, the court ruled that federal pesticide labeling law preempts state labeling laws. Because the EPA maintains that glyphosate doesn’t cause cancer, Bayer is not required to warn consumers that it might — even if studies and the World Health Organization suggest it does.

Thousands of lawsuits against Bayer made similar claims that the company failed to warn about glyphosate’s health risks under state laws.

Some plaintiffs and their attorneys supported the latest ruling, while others opposed it.

Some plaintiffs opposed the decision, concerned that compensation was too low, the agreement restricted future lawsuits by people who haven’t yet developed cancer and that it shielded Monsanto from punitive damages.

T. Roe Frazer, an attorney who opposed the decision, said the proposed payments are too small, that few people would qualify for the highest award, and that it did not account for the full scope of future claims given that glyphosate remains on the market, Reuters reported.

“Even though $7.25 billion looks like a lot of money, it’s just not enough,” Frazer said. “It can’t be.”

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