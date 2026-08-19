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3h

So why hadn't rand paul done anything in the last year to advance the bill sitting in his committee?

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The Risky Research Review Act (S. 854)

Introduced on March 5, 2025 by Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) and Senator Gary Peters (D-MI).

On July 30, 2025, the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee approved the bill by a bipartisan 11-2 vote. As of August 2026, it has not yet received a vote by the full Senate - or even been discussed. Why?

S. 738 – Dangerous Viral Gain of Function Research Moratorium Act

Introduced: February 26, 2025

Sponsor: Senator Roger Marshall (R-KS)

Original cosponsor: Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-TN)

Status: Introduced and referred to the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions. As of now, it has not advanced out of committee despite strong bipartisan support.

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