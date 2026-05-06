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annapolis73's avatar
annapolis73
8h

For the love of God, why can't people use common sense? Who gives a shit what the "studies show?" Most are paid for by those who woill derive financial benefit with the study predetermined to deliver a conclusion that they are looking for.

If a particular solution works for your loved one, IT WORKS! It's not as if S2C could "poison" you,.... uh? hear that vaccine makers.

I'm speaking as a parent who has tried several options. S2C did not help our Level 3 Autism adult son. We moved towards an AAC device. There have been some marginal gains. So, please don't accuse me of "selection bias."

So, Amy Lutz, please listen up: Your PhD doesn't make me stupid. Oh by the way:

"It is difficult to get a man to understand something when his salary depends upon his not understanding it.'-

Upton Sinclair

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Tonya's avatar
Tonya
6hEdited

I think Honey Ronicella's point about having "a clear understanding of the limitations of existing assessment tools" is key here. The tests that opponents of spelled communication want to use to assess the validity and autonomy of the nonspeakers' communications are biased against those with serious sensorimotor difficulties.

Let's say your 4-year-old knows her ABCs. She sings them at home all the time with no prompting from you. Then a stranger who disbelieves you demands that she go to an unfamiliar location, you are not allowed to be present, the stranger makes it clear that he/she does NOT believe your child really knows her ABCs, and then demands that your child say, not sing, the alphabet. If she is unsuccessful, is that proof that she doesn't know her ABCs, or is it proof that the test itself and the testing conditions are not giving an accurate assessment of her abilities?

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