The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Moorea Maguire's avatar
Moorea Maguire
Oct 6

It's as if our country is a theocracy, the state religion being vaccination.

Thanks to CHD for funding Sarah's case.

Reply
Share
Florent Beuyet's avatar
Florent Beuyet
Oct 6

The detail that should bother anyone in clinical care is why Dr. Miller's exemption was denied: three unanswered phone calls — and the district never sent the HIPAA form he'd need to share her records. Whatever one thinks of the exemption's merits, that's an administrative hurdle, not a medical standard.

I'm a pharmacist, and I take exemptions seriously in both directions. Acquired von Willebrand's plus a documented history of severe post-vaccination reactions deserves a documented clinical review, not phone tag. And deferring vaccines during active mycoplasma pneumoniae infection is mainstream medicine — we routinely advise against vaccinating through acute illness.

The timing is striking: days after Sarah was pushed out of school, Governor Hochul's EO 65 expanded who may vaccinate in New York, with pharmacists now able to give MMR to children as young as two. The state is widening access while the gate for legitimate exceptions keeps tightening.

Judge Brown already ruled last year that a district cannot second-guess a licensed physician's valid determination. The question now is simpler: can a district exclude a student without identifying any deficiency in her doctors' submissions or giving a review timetable? That is a due-process question as much as a medical one.

Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture