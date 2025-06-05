The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jerry's avatar
Jerry
2m

One would think that to learn something you want to be taught by the smartest and most capable person possible. Unfortunately the system has evolved for decades to put the least qualified to teach into the education system. Years ago when I was in college there was a saying that has proven to be too true, unfortunately. That waying was "Those that can do. Those that can't teach." How in the hell should a totally unqualified so called educator be allowed to overrule a child's doctors about receiving a vaccine? No one should be required to get a vaccination that the drug empire won't even have tested or compared to doing nothing. No vaccine has ever been tested this way. And yet the so called educators have removed all exemptions. They need to be investigated for accepting bribes from the drug industry to institute these policies against humans.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Elizabeth Hart's avatar
Elizabeth Hart
26m

There should not be ANY exemptions to vaccination, religious or otherwise.

Because vaccinators have a moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, so how can there be ‘exemptions’ to NOT have a medical intervention, i.e. vaccination.

This is the dynamite issue that is waiting to explode…

There is NO VALID CONSENT for vaccination, as it’s impossible for vaccinators to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination from people who are being pressured, coerced, manipulated and even MANDATED to submit to the intervention.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 The Defender
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture