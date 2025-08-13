by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

In a major win for medical freedom, a New York federal judge late Tuesday ruled in favor of a preliminary injunction allowing a teenage girl who had been denied a medical vaccine exemption and barred from school to return to classes in September, pending the final outcome of her lawsuit against the school district.

The Oceanside Union Free School District refused to allow Sarah Doe to attend classes unless she took a third dose of the hepatitis B vaccine — the only recommended shot she hasn’t taken — even though her severe reactions to previous doses left her sick and disabled.

At least six treating physicians certified to the district that Sarah could be harmed or killed from taking the shot, according to court documents. Yet the school district disregarded Sarah’s doctors and repeatedly denied her exemption requests.

Attorney Sujata Gibson, who is representing Sarah and her mother Jane Doe in a lawsuit against the school district, celebrated the judge’s decision. “This is a significant victory that radically alters the medical exemption problem in the state of New York,” she said.

The ruling is not a final decision in the case. However, judges can grant a plaintiff’s request for an injunction only if they think the plaintiff is likely to win their case, Gibson said.

“For all intents and purposes, Sarah won the most important relief today,” Gibson said. “She gets to go back to school and school districts across the state are now likely to be struck down if they try to similarly second-guess treating physicians for other students.”

Children’s Health Defense (CHD) CEO Mary Holland, who called yesterday’s win “enormous,” said the decision “likely affects thousands of children in New York.”

Holland told The Defender:

“The court yesterday ruled that Sarah Doe was likely to succeed on the merits in her claim that her medical fragility due to vaccine injury constitutes a disability under the Americans with Disabilities Act. Further, the court held that if a state-licensed physician grants a child a medical exemption, the school district and Department of Health have no discretion to override it. “And it sends a message around the country — vaccine injury is real, and medical exemptions from licensed treating physicians are final. No more bureaucratic second-guessing, putting children’s lives at risk.”

CHD funded the lawsuit.

Oceanside Union has not yet said if it will appeal Tuesday’s ruling.

More than 200 people attended court hearing

Since ending the religious exemption in 2019, some New York state school districts have also been effectively refusing medical exemptions by exploiting an alleged loophole in the state’s Public Health Law.

The law says a treating physician’s certification is the necessary prerequisite for exemption. However, districts argue that regulatory guidance called into question whether they could disregard a physician’s determination that a child needs a medical exemption and substitute their own decision, Gibson said.

“Today, in a case that exemplifies how inhuman that policy has become, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York judge held that Sarah Doe is likely to succeed in court and is entitled to go back to school,” Gibson said. “As he reads the law, the school districts cannot substitute their judgment for that of a treating physician.”

“This is a sea change,” Gibson said. It is the second case in New York of a judge ruling that a child who was denied a medical exemption by a school district against their treating physician’s advice should be allowed to return to school as their case moves through the courts.

Together, these cases “should put to rest any notion that schools can continue to get away with this reckless and arbitrary behavior.”

More than 200 people joined Jane and Sarah Doe at the courthouse and dressed in pink to show their support.

‘Sarah Doe’s case is horrific’

The Does’ lawsuit, filed earlier this year, alleges the school district violated the Americans with Disabilities Act and New York Public Health Law by refusing Sarah’s medical exemption, and also violated her family’s First Amendment right to free exercise of religion.

“Sarah Doe’s case is horrific,” Gibson said. “She went from being a healthy 11-year-old child who had never been to the doctor, except for at a well visit, to living in and out of the hospital with severe syndromes that doctors are still only now trying to get to the bottom of.”

Sarah had a religious accommodation, exempting her from vaccine requirements, until 2019, when New York repealed its religious exemption.

To remain in school, Sarah was forced to take an “aggressive catch-up schedule” of the vaccines she hadn’t yet received — 18 doses in six weeks, including two doses of the Hep B vaccine in quick succession, which left her severely disabled.

After the second dose, Sarah’s health rapidly deteriorated. She experienced intense pain throughout her body, rashes, migraines and other conditions, leaving her unable to attend school.

Sarah was diagnosed with acquired von Willebrand’s disease — a rare bleeding disorder — that could make her vulnerable to future adverse effects of vaccines and acute autoimmune hypersensitivity reactions.

Her symptoms have included kidney issues, migraines and severe immune system reactions, including rashes, seizures, repeated sepsis and other symptoms that required her to be hospitalized and “caused her to come close to dying twice.” She also missed a lot of school, according to court documents.

Autoimmune sensitivity is a recognized adverse reaction to the Hep B vaccine, according to the package label, and von Willebrand’s disease is a contraindication to further doses.

Six physicians and a nurse practitioner all recommended against Sarah taking the final Hep B shot during the last few years as she and her mother fought for an exemption. A seventh expert witness in the case, Dr. Clayton Baker, confirmed that vaccination would seriously threaten Sarah’s health.

When she tried to get vaccinated on her own against medical advice, so she could return to school, even a walk-in clinic at a pharmacy refused to vaccinate the 16-year-old because of her compromised health.

Yet the Oceanside Union Free School District continued to deny her exemption request, arguing that her symptoms are not listed as examples on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s guidelines.

The lawsuit alleges this violates “disability law’s core requirement of individualized assessment and cannot be justified by any compelling interest, as Hepatitis B poses no transmission risk in school settings.”

Sarah and her mother also allege that in addition to denying the 16-year-old a reasonable accommodation, school officials have harassed, humiliated and harmed her. The normally happy and resilient girl became so depressed, she spent most of the day in bed and fell behind in school.

