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Ann Tomoko Rosen's avatar
Ann Tomoko Rosen
Oct 7

The recent viral posts of Helene Shuck - a vaccinated woman who was refused testing twice when she went in with symptoms consisted with measles - suggests that New York's numbers are not an accurate picture of New York's outbreak. If true, testing protocols can easily manufacture a narrative that buries vaccine failure as it shifts blame to the unvaccinated. Hopefully ALL suspected cases will be tested - with PCR and not just IgM tests. https://anntomokorosen.substack.com/p/vaccinated-people-are-getting-refused

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