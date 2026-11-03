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Gringo's avatar
Gringo
17m

How many more deaths are needed to confirm that the mRNA vaccines kill people? Six years is no longer emerging!

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Indrek Sarapuu's avatar
Indrek Sarapuu
20m

Tragically, a healthy 16 year old dies following his 2nd Covid vaccination.

Over 5 years ago.

All we hear today is that the vaxx is "safe & effective".

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