by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

A study by Danish researchers who said they found no link between aluminum in vaccines and autism was flawed, according to a new peer-reviewed report.

The report, by a dozen leading scientists and thought leaders in aluminum toxicology and vaccine injuries, concluded that the Danish study failed to establish the safety of aluminum in vaccines.

The original study, published July 15, 2025, in Annals of Internal Medicine, lacked understanding of aluminum toxicology, was poorly designed, used statistical adjustments that likely obscured aluminum’s actual impact on children’s health outcomes and failed to adequately disclose potential conflicts of interest, according to the new report.

“These limitations are sufficiently serious to invalidate the authors’ conclusions,” the report’s lead author and associate professor at École Nationale Vétérinaire d’Alfort, Guillemette Crépeaux, Ph.D., told The Defender.

Despite the study’s weaknesses, the Danish researchers lauded their work as evidence of vaccine safety. The day before the study was published, lead author Anders Hviid, a professor and department head of epidemiology at the Statens Serum Institut, told MedPage Today, the results “provide robust evidence supporting the safety of childhood vaccines.”

Mainstream media, including NBC News and STAT, promoted the study as proof that aluminum in vaccines is not tied to increased risk of chronic diseases in kids, including autism and asthma.

But journalist Jeremy R. Hammond, one of the authors of the new report, said:

“We are constantly told by the government, mainstream media and medical establishment that science has conclusively proven that vaccines are ‘safe and effective’ and do not contribute to the development of chronic childhood diseases and disorders, including autism. “Yet, when looking more deeply into that body of literature … we can see that the hypothesis has never actually been tested, and how studies can be effectively designed to find no association.”

The new report, “Aluminium adjuvants and childhood health: a call for science,” was published on Dec. 25, 2025, in the Journal of Trace Elements in Medicine and Biology.

In addition to Crépeaux and Hammond, authors include Christopher Exley, Ph.D., one of the world’s leading experts on the health effects of aluminum exposure; Brian Hooker, Ph.D., Children’s Health Defense (CHD) chief scientific officer; Karl Jablonowski, Ph.D., CHD senior research scientist; James Lyons-Weiler, Ph.D.; Christopher A. Shaw, Ph.D.; Jonathan B. Handley; Lluís Luján, DVM, Ph.D.; Nosten-Bertrand, Ph.D.; Yehuda Shoenfeld, M.D., Ph.D.; and Lucija Tomljenovic, Ph.D.

Authors of new report call for independent, ‘honest’ science

The Danish researchers examined national vaccination records of about 1.2 million children born in Denmark between 1997 and 2018, and tracked the rates of 50 chronic health conditions.

Using statistical analyses, the researchers concluded there was no link between aluminum content in vaccines and increased risk of developing any of the conditions.

Aluminum-containing adjuvants are used in many vaccines to create a stronger immune response in the person receiving the shot, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Vaccines containing aluminum adjuvants include DTP (diphtheria, tetanus, pertussis), hepatitis A, hepatitis B, Haemophilus influenzae type b (Hib), HPV and pneumococcal.

The authors of the new report that criticized the Danish study called for “independent, rigorous and honest” science on the health impacts of aluminum in vaccines.

“That such a limited and internally inconsistent study was not only published in a high-impact medical journal, but also presented as reassurance in media coverage, raises uncomfortable questions,” they wrote.

Criticism continues after journal refuses to retract study

The new report is the latest to push back against the controversial Danish study.

As soon as the study was published, critics, including Exley, began posting criticisms on the study’s webpage.

Calls for retraction grew after the Annals of Internal Medicine on July 17, 2025, uploaded corrected supplementary materials, stating that the journal’s editors had “included an incorrect version of the Supplementary Material at the time of initial publication.”

The corrected data clearly indicated a link between aluminum in vaccines and autism, according to CHD scientists who reviewed the study and the corrected data.

On Aug. 1, 2025, U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. called for the article’s retraction in an op-ed published in Trial Site News. Kennedy outlined at least 10 “fatal deficiencies.”

Hviid responded with his own op-ed, which included a bullet-point list of the methodological issues Kennedy raised, but without refuting any of them.

On Aug. 11, 2025, Annals of Internal Medicine refused to retract the article.

“Since neither authors, reviewers, nor journal would rescind or retract the Danish aluminum study, a review article highlighting its flaws and false claims is prudent scientific discourse,” said Jablonowski.

‘No one who was seriously curious about harm would have designed a study this way’

The Danish study authors failed to use a control group of children who weren’t exposed to vaccine-based aluminum. Instead, they compared kids exposed to high levels of aluminum with kids exposed to a little less aluminum.

“This is an excellent way to ‘not’ find an effect,” Hooker said.

The study also never actually measured the amount of aluminum the children received. Instead, the researchers relied on manufacturer reports of how much aluminum the vaccines contained, even though published research showed inconsistency between vaccine batches.

The authors also didn’t measure the child’s body weight at the time of vaccination.

“You cannot declare a substance safe when you never measured actual exposure,” Lyons-Weiler said. “If you don’t know how much aluminum a child received, when they received it, or relative to body weight and neurodevelopmental timing, then every risk estimate that follows is numerology, not science.”

The Danish researchers also removed kids from the study who died before age 2 or received an unusually high number of vaccines. “No one who was seriously curious about harm would have designed a study this way,” Jablonowski said.

Given that the children most likely to have been harmed were removed from the study, the study authors unsurprisingly concluded that aluminum didn’t increase kids’ risk of chronic disease but rather was beneficial to kids’ health.

“So, if their findings are to be believed, injecting infants with a known neurotoxin protects them from chronic symptoms known to be associated with aluminum toxicity,” Hammond said.

However, it’s biologically implausible that aluminum would benefit kids’ health, the authors of the new report said. “These unlikely benefits seriously challenge the validity of the whole study and its conclusions.”

‘Our children need aluminum adjuvants to be removed from vaccines without delay’

The study’s statistical analyses also assumed a linear dose-response relationship, meaning that if aluminum is harmful, more aluminum would be linked to a greater prevalence of chronic disease.

Yet prior research on aluminum has shown non-linear effects, meaning very small doses can still have negative effects, the report said.

The report authors also said the Danish study authors had potential conflicts of interest that may have skewed their research. They wrote:

“Several authors are affiliated with the Statens Serum Institut, a national entity involved in vaccine production. One of the authors reported affiliations to VAC4EU, a European vaccine surveillance consortium, and funding from Novo Nordisk Fonden and Lundbeckfonden, both closely linked to Danish health policy and biomedical interests. “The Novo Nordisk Foundation, through its wholly owned subsidiary Novo Holdings A/S, maintains a controlling interest in Novo Nordisk A/S, the largest pharmaceutical company in Denmark.”

Crépeaux, who serves as a reviewer for other journals seeking to publish research on aluminum, said she’s seeing an increase in articles that claim aluminum in vaccines is safe.

These studies overlook the fact that the toxicity of aluminum adjuvants has been “extensively documented,” she said. “Our children need aluminum adjuvants to be removed from vaccines without delay.”

