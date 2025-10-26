The Defender

Lauren Ayers
3hEdited

I fall asleep at night pondering what it will take for our policy-makers to realize that they were conned by incredibly effective (but not safe!) con artists into making huge public health mistakes that led to death and disability on a dreadful scale.

At this stage, “Pharma tricked us” is about the only face-saving exit for them, if they would only realize there is no other way to justify their lack of due diligence. Every passing day they are painting themselves deeper into a corner, and they'll just end up looking like many other Mistake Keepers of yore, providing more illustrations in history books of knuckle headedness.

How can we convince them that they can be proud of shaking off the lies they once pedaled, and (better late than never) they can demonstrate what REAL scientists do when their hypothesis is wrong, i.e. correct their mistakes?

Here are some nuggets of wisdom about mistakes which derive from Mencken’s insight about how they happen in the first place.

The whole aim of practical politics is to keep the populace in a continual state of alarm (and hence clamorous to be led to safety) by menacing them with an endless series of hobgoblins, all of them imaginary.

~ H.L. Mencken

1. Good judgment comes from experience, and experience comes from bad judgment.

~ Rita Mae Brown, Alma Mater

2. Don’t cling to a mistake just because you spent a lot of time making it.

~ Aubrey De Graf

3. If a mistake is not a stepping stone, it is a mistake.

~ Eli Siegel

4. Learn from the mistakes of others, because you can’t live long enough to make them all yourself.

~ Anonymous

5. When you repeat a mistake, it is not a mistake anymore. It is a decision.

~ Paulo Coelho

6. Mistakes are the portals of discovery.

~ James Joyce

