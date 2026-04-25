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by Suzanne Burdick, Ph.D.

A New Jersey water company shut off a woman’s water for six days after she refused a smart meter due to health concerns, even though the state has no regulation requiring residents to accept smart meters.

In an exclusive interview with The Defender, Alla Goldman described how New Jersey American Water (NJAW) employees “harassed” her and her husband for over a year, threatening to shut off her water if she refused to let them install a smart water meter.

On March 5, the water company made good on its threats by sending a technician — escorted by two police officers — to her home to shut off her water.

For six days, Goldman, who was sick with the flu, and her husband went without water at their home. Goldman took shelter in a hotel and bought gallons of drinking water.

“I want to sue them for their literal threats,” Goldman said.

While staying at a hotel, Goldman filed a complaint with the state’s Board of Public Utilities (BPU) about the water company’s action.

The BPU informed her that the water company had no legal basis for shutting off her water because there is no BPU regulation requiring people to accept smart meter upgrades.

Goldman said, “A BPU supervisor told me that if we do not want a smart meter, we do not have to have one.”

When the BPU informed the water company of Goldman’s complaint, the company changed its tune by offering to restore services and install an analog meter that would not emit wireless radiation.

‘Few people know that water companies do the same thing’

Goldman, who shared records with The Defender to corroborate her account, said she now wants to raise awareness about how water companies, such as NJAW, may try to unlawfully force people to accept smart meters.

Many people know that electric companies commonly pressure residents to accept smart meters.

For instance, despite freezing temperatures and with little to no warning, Dominion Energy Virginia in December 2022 showed up at the homes of more than half a dozen families in Virginia and shut off their power because they refused to have smart meters installed.

“But very few people know that water companies do the same thing,” Goldman said.

When Goldman posted on Facebook about her experience, the post garnered over 1,000 views within a week. “People were thanking me,” she said. They had no idea that water companies in the U.S. would do such a thing. “People are so shocked,” she added.

Water company shuts off water after saying it wouldn’t

Goldman has been diagnosed with chronic fatigue syndrome. Her condition worsens when she is exposed to the radiofrequency (RF) radiation emitted by smart meters.

After NJAW notified Goldman via a letter sent Jan. 29, 2025, of their plan to upgrade her water meter, she repeatedly told NJAW she couldn’t accept a smart meter due to her health condition.

Plus, the meter she had was only five years old and worked fine, she told them.

Still, NJAW told her the smart meter upgrade was mandatory and that they would cut off service if she refused it.

The water company avoided saying that she was “legally” required to get the smart meter and instead repeatedly said it was mandatory, with no option to opt out.

A smart meter, or AMI (advanced metering infrastructure) meter, is more convenient for the utility companies because it allows them to review clients’ usage data without sending a technician to the home, Goldman said. Her old meter, which used AMR (automated meter reading) technology, required a technician to walk or drive by to read it.

On Feb. 20, 2025, Goldman called NJAW’s local office and spoke with NJAW Supervisor Anthony Ingato. She said he “literally yelled at me and threatened” to shut off their water if they failed to comply with the smart meter upgrade.

Over the following months, Goldman said she was “bombarded with continued threats and harassment via mail, email, texts and phone calls” from NJAW’s local office and its smart meter contractor, MeterTek Utility Services.

Goldman said an NJAW customer service representative told her that MeterTek, being merely a contractor, was not authorized to contact customers directly like that.

On Jan. 6, MeterTek posted a notice on Goldman’s door stating that the water would be shut off within 24 hours for failure to provide access to the meter so their technician could install a smart meter.

Goldman immediately called NJAW and reiterated her concern about how the smart meter would affect her health. She reminded them she would not consent to the upgrade but was willing to pay an opt-out fee.

An NJAW representative told her “not to worry,” and that all previous orders for meter replacement had been canceled. The representative reassured her that her water would not be shut off.

However, less than two months later, on March 2, an NJAW technician showed up at Goldman’s front door. He said he was under direct orders from his supervisor to replace the meter. The technician told Goldman he would shut off the water if they refused.

When Goldman showed him documentation from their NJAW account showing that all previous replacement orders were canceled, the technician took a picture and sent it to his boss.

The technician also called Ingato so Goldman could speak with him. According to Goldman, “Ingato just kept threatening us with the water shut-off.”

The technician suggested that Goldman call the main NJAW office to find out the status of their request to keep their meter. “We did so and were assured that our service would not be shut off,” Goldman said.

However, on March 5, the same technician returned to Goldman’s home — this time accompanied by two police officers — and shut off their water service.

“Imagine our shock and disbelief to find two police officers at the door,” she said. “One of them informed us that their presence was specifically requested by the NJAW local office to keep their technician safe.”

NJAW did not restore Goldman’s water service until March 10, after the BPU intervened on Goldman’s behalf.

Goldman said she finds it ironic that NJAW’s official motto is, “We keep life flowing.”

“They intentionally cut off our life because water is life,” she said.

Goldman wants to sue, citing ‘emotional distress’

Although Goldman now has water service and an analog meter, she’s considering pressing charges for the damages she and her husband suffered, including emotional distress.

Goldman sees a psychotherapist who has documented the ongoing harm NJAW’s actions caused Goldman over the last year and a half.

The Defender asked New Jersey’s BPU if and how it proactively informs residents of their right to refuse a smart meter. The BPU did not respond by deadline.

When asked if NJAW allows water customers to opt out of a smart meter, an NJAW representative told The Defender:

“Though New Jersey American Water does not have a formal opt-out program for smart meter installations, the company works directly with customers who wish to explore alternative options on a case-by-case basis.”

The Defender asked NJAW why one of its technicians shut off Goldman’s water on March 5 for refusing a smart meter. However, NJAW did not respond by deadline.

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