The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
UnderBabied's avatar
UnderBabied
1h

I like the incoherence of calling for “a shift … from the ‘autism is genetic'..."

And then a laundry list of research lines requiring genetic research. And "precision therapy." What's your target?

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture