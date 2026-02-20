The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John1200's avatar
John1200
1h

Study it then do nothing about it.

Reply
Share
John1200's avatar
John1200
1h

Study it then do nothing about it.

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture