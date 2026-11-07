The Defender

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Dawn's avatar
Dawn
1h

Thank you so very much for this ‘heads up’. When are these gross awful people going to STOP TRYING TO FIND WAYS TO KILL US?

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djean111's avatar
djean111
1h

Nope. Nope. Never. Also, it really cracks me up at how the jabbers gibber about the Nopers merely being afraid of needles, or are "hesitant". I realize they are doing that in order to "justify" the next big jab push, but is so transparent. It is the mRNA that i will not take, not the method with which it is inflicted. And I sincerely doubt that ANY of the numbers we are presented with are not cooked to suit an agenda.

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