The Defender

Allen
4h

There was no pandemic. By using the term "pandemic" you are accepting the false assumptions of the criminals who ran the covid racketeering operation and reifying the Big Lie that there was such a thing. In doing so you are by default covering up the crimes of what actually happened in the hospitals and nursing homes, and covering up the staged events that created the illusion of a medical emergency and providing cover for those who designed and executed this operation.

Beyond that perpetuating the lie that there was a pandemic (all pandemics are fictions) justifies the “pandemic preparedness industry” through which Big Pharma Corporations and their investors can keep siphoning trillions from taxpayers via public/private partnerships- the public foots the bill, the private sector reaps the profits.

This bogus pandemic fairy tale needs to be confronted head on in the "health freedom movement" as those with the biggest audiences by and large keep reinforcing the "pandemic" narrative and create fertile ground for justifying all sorts of future "emergency measures."

There was no pandemic ever- there is no "lab leak"- there is no "unique viral pathogen"- there is no "China Virus"- there is no "bioweapon"- There is no "There" there.

It is all fraud piled on top of fraud. The only pandemic that occurred was one of violent government and medical assault against people, of false attribution of death, and of intense propaganda using fraudulent tests and bogus studies.

The official narrative of "Covid" is fiction- all facets of it.

patrick.net/memes
3h

This is still a failure.

100% of people should NOT trust any doctor, hospital, or health agency until those who imposed the mRNA death jabs on the world are dangling from ropes for their crimes against humanity.

Fauci first.

Reply
Share
