The Defender

Mona Wenger
5h

The National ID (global control) was suppose to go into effect on October 2017. Who was suppose to be in control, Hillary. Who was in control when it was passed president Obama. Also Social Credit Score (like China) was suppose to be in effect too. Also no meat, no water, no trees. President Trump put them behind in their global dominance. How many people get actual paychecks? Maybe 20%. How does one get their paychecks? Electronically. Who started that one? Not sure about who, but when Covid existed they threatened no Jab, no work. No work, no food. Canada actually stopped their truckers from using ATMs or banks. All they did was peacefully protest. A true peaceful protest not burning down cars or buildings or murdering 32 persons during the US riots of Summer of 2020.

Allen
1h

The Covid era ruthlessly exposed the bubbling totalitarianism and shocking disregard for life that lurks beneath the surface of even the most civilized societies. The trigger for this shift was engineered through years of relentless propaganda churned out by the government’s behavioral scientists, working in lockstep with the devious mainstream media, Big Tech and Big Pharma corporations who seek to ensure that the manufactured "covid crisis" circuit breaker does not go to waste.

Their new means of rule is a health dictatorship based on infection regimes that can be activated at any time. Today Covid-19, tomorrow rhinoviruses, the day after tomorrow perhaps malaria or "Disease X." The never-ending "war on terror" has been extended by the "war on viruses" since. This war is directed against humanity as a whole.

We are in the midst of a controlled demolition of a system that was already collapsing to be rebuilt by the same malicious syndicate but with less freedom and more control via technocratic governance and forced self regulation via a social credit system that penalizes non adherence to "good citizenship" as defined by those same ruling profiteers.

If we readily submit to the demands of our oppressors, we can look forward to an eco-fascist, dystopian future where the human race will be reduced to a herd to be constantly tracked, traced and perhaps pumped with yet more experimental concoctions which have the potential to cause limitless harms. Make no mistake, the powers that be have no intention of fully surrendering the enormous control they now possess over our daily lives. For a swath of the general public this warning will come too late; they have been successfully broken by the state and may never recover completely.

As for the rest of us, fighting to restore the “Old Normal” must now become a paramount civic duty.

