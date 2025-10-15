1× 0:00 -6:27

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D.

Top figures in the Trump administration are rolling out policies that promote a technocratic system of global digital control, according to Technocracy News founder Patrick Wood.

“Technocracy has always had the domination of man in mind,” Wood said in his presentation this month at the Omniwar Symposium, which aired on CHD.TV.

The technocratic project, developed in the early 1930s and adopted by behind-the-scenes oligarchs, envisions a society controlled by elite technical experts who advocate for social engineering, the abolition of private property and scientific dictatorship, Wood said.

Today, the project is expanding. “For the first time in history, technocracy has been wrapped in a political ideology and a religious system as well. And now it seeks to escape the boundaries of the United States,” said Wood, author of “Technocracy Rising.”

“In other words, the new and expanded goal of technocracy is to build an empire throughout the world using AI [artificial intelligence] and crypto blockchain technology as weapons of mass subjugation,” he added.

Architects of U.S. effort working to take over all data, Wood says

Early promoters of the technocratic project detailed how the elite could completely replace the political system, partly by continuously monitoring and controlling all production and consumption.

That process is ongoing today, Wood said.

Wood said it’s important to name the architects of today’s technocracy movement. They included Elon Musk, Palantir founder Peter Thiel, President Donald Trump’s AI and crypto czar David Sachs, JD Vance’s mentor Curtis Yarvin, Marc Andreessen, Director of the White House Office of Science and Technology Michael Kratsios, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, and Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison.

Wood showed a video of Ellison, who explained that countries at the forefront of the “digital revolution” can best leverage the AI models his company and others have built by “unifying all of their data,” so that AI can use it. That includes “all of your healthcare data,” including electronic health records, diagnostic data and genomic data, Ellison said.

Combining all health data with all financial records and any other available societal information about individuals would revolutionize how government works, Ellison said in the video.

Wood noted that Ellison has also said this includes geospatial data — capturing “where you go, where you move and who you’re associated with.”

DOGE seized large datasets from every government agency

The administration took a key step toward technocracy when Trump signed the Genius Act and several other executive orders, Wood said. These measures created a privatized financial system based on crypto and tokens, operating outside the Federal Reserve and enabling forms of speculation that Fed oversight would normally prevent.

All of the government data “freed by DOGE” — the U.S. Department of Government Efficiency — was added to the AI cloud, Wood said. In addition, Palantir won a $10 billion government and military contract to combine that data in its AI systems.

Wood said Trump, Musk and Lutnick designed the DOGE project as a “shock and awe” operation, seizing large datasets from every government agency and deploying AI to perform tasks previously handled by humans.

The strategy was to take over all of the data, Wood said. “It was never revealed to the public that way. But now we know exactly what’s happened.”

Building an empire ‘on the backs of digital slaves’

The federal government owns an unknown quantity of gold and 680 million acres of land — with valuable minerals and other productive resources — meant to be kept in trust for the American people, Wood said.

He said the technocrats’ goal is to move from a debt-based economic system to an asset-based economic system.

Wood presented several videos in which Lutnick explained his plan to digitize and monetize the U.S. material assets for profit, using the new financial tools provided by the Genius Act.

Kratsios, Sachs and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio authored “America’s AI Action Plan,” which Wood said is a blueprint for using AI to expand the American empire throughout the world.

“You’ll see the idea of exporting all of this stuff to the world is to maintain control over it,” Wood said.

The goal is for the U.S. to export “its full AI technology stack — hardware, models, software, applications and standards — to all countries willing to join America’s AI alliance.”

Wood said that includes the data centers being built across the U.S., all of the AI models, the software that runs them, the applications and the rules for how those things will be run.

Within the U.S., he said, the plan would require all institutions that receive federal funding for scientific research to use biometric ID systems based on DNA. This will be mandated through “enforcement mechanisms,” according to the action plan.

Through policies like these, the technocrats in the Trump administration are building a world empire “on the backs of digital slaves,” Wood said.

“We’re the slaves, by the way, if you haven’t already figured that out,” he added.

The “arch-technocrats” — Musk, Thiel, Sachs, Ellison, Lutnick, Yarvin, Andreessen and Kratsios — are responsible for enforcing the system in America and expanding it to the rest of the world, Wood said.

Omniwar Symposium offers multiple seminars, discussions

Wood’s presentation was part of the third installment of the Omniwar Symposium hosted by the Study Group on Technology and Power.

Each event explored a different aspect of “technocracy.”

The third symposium, “The Digital Attack on Humanity,” was a five-and-a-half-hour seminar that featured analysis from Brownstone scholar David Hughes, Ph.D., author of “‘Covid-19,’ Psychological Operations, and the War for Technocracy.”

Hughes discussed how agentic AI — AI that can act autonomously — and cognitive warfare tools are being used to build an algorithmic dictatorship.

Jacob Nordangård, Ph.D., theorized how New Age philosophies and techno-optimist philosophies are merging, creating a “techno-spiritual path towards total digital enslavement.”

Daniel Broudy, Ph.D., offered an analysis of transhumanism as a philosophy of the end of human history.

Following the presentations, a panel discussion and Q&A session explored the links between technocracy and spirituality and considered ways to resist the “digital attack on humanity.”

Watch the symposium here:

Related articles in The Defender