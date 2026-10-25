The Defender

The Defender

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jursy Gurl's avatar
Jursy Gurl
19h

The irony abounds as we watch a mother tragically lose her twin babes to pfarma 💉💉💉and get accused of murder while another mother literally strangled her 3 innocent babies and asks for leniency due to her post partum insanity!!

Reply
Share
richard noakes's avatar
richard noakes
18h

Well, injecting 158,000 horrible diseases including MS40 Simian Virus in each Covid vaccine is going to have some sort of impact on the vaccinated and not the way to cure anyone of a Covid virus, made by Moderna and patented by them in 2013 - The Lancet in 2021, published that the Pfizer vaccine was 0.84% effective against Covid, which means the 158,000 horrible diseases injected were going to infect and kill a lot of people deliberately, I would have thought, bearing in mind that would be 99.16% of each vaccine shot. Saw this link passing it on: https://expose-news.com/2026/10/16/scary-truths-about-the-toxic-covid-vaccine/comment-page-1/#comment-197533 Oh and here is the link for the 158,000 horrible diseases injected, you can see them on the last 18 pages of this document: Pfizer 158,000 vaccines diseases - what of Moderna - which a European Court ruled the BionTech for Pfizer stole from Moderna - so both Pfizer & Moderna have vaccines diseases which are injected on volunteering and which will lead to turbo cancers later on in life, presumably and you DEAD. https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 The Defender · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture