New York Times Attacks ‘Spelling’ — Parents Say It ‘Changed Everything’ for Their Nonspeaking Children With Autism
Virologist Linked to Fauci Under FBI Investigation for Smuggling Dangerous Pathogens Into U.S.
Can Vaccines Cause Autism? Existing Studies Aren’t Designed to Answer That Question
‘Profound Autism’: Will New Definition Lead to Better Care, Research?
‘Callous and Careless’: AAP Pushes Doctors to Vaccinate Hospitalized Children
School With 50 Locations Uses Electric Shock Devices on Autistic Children — the FDA Wants to Ban the Devices
Watch: AI Data Centers ‘Spreading Like an Aggressive Cancer’
Supreme Court Rejects Appeal in COVID ‘Misinformation’ Case, but Doctors Say They Still Won
‘Duty to Disobey’: New Film Exposes Fallout From Military COVID Vaccine Mandates
The Other Fauci Aide Who Should Be Indicted: Who Is Greg Folkers?
Discussion about this post
No posts
WAITING FOR FAUCI TO BE INDICTED.
WAITING FOR GATES TO BE INDICTED.
WAITING FOR ALL WHO CONSPORED TO GO TO JAIL