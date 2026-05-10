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Rachel Girshick's avatar
Rachel Girshick
2h

WAITING FOR FAUCI TO BE INDICTED.

WAITING FOR GATES TO BE INDICTED.

WAITING FOR ALL WHO CONSPORED TO GO TO JAIL

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