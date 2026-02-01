RFK Jr.’s New Autism Advisers Set Sights on ‘Many Unanswered Questions’
CHD Seeks Emergency Order to Keep Teens in School Pending Religious Exemption Lawsuit
‘Completely Misleading’: Scientists Accuse Cochrane Reviews of Using Biased Studies to Claim HPV Vaccine Prevents Cancer
Insects Are Vanishing From the Earth — Why Some Doctors Are Terrified
Lawsuit Challenging National Park Service’s Cashless Policy Moves to Appeals Court
WEF Calls for ‘Cultural Revolution’ to Promote Lab-Grown Meat
Control Is the ‘Holy Grail’: CHD Panel Debates Geoengineering, Earth’s Future
‘Blind Compliance’: California Threatens Funding for Schools With ‘Low’ Vaccination Rates
Iowa Bill Would Require Medical Examiners to Include Vaccine Records in Infant Death Investigations
FDA Hid Safety Data on Generic Drugs. A New Tool Helps Patients Do Their Own Research
Discussion about this post
No posts