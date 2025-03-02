Texas Reports Death of Child Who Tested Positive for Measles, But Releases Few Details
NIH Redacts Nearly 2,500 Pages of Records on Wireless Radiation Studies
FDA Calls Off Meeting to Select Flu Strains for Next Season’s Vaccine
Kennedy Hits Pause on COVID Vaccine Project Worth Hundreds of Millions
Media Panic Over Measles Distracts From Real Threats to Kids’ Health and Safety
NIH Study Confirms Waning Support for Vaccine Mandates — Will States Use Findings to Repeal Exemptions?
Pharma Paid Billions to Physicians, Specialists — It May Be Why Consumers Pay More for Healthcare
CDC Puts Kibosh on Media Reports That Agency Axed ‘Disease Detective’ Program
Most Infant Formula Brands Are Full of Added Sugars — But Manufacturers Aren’t Required to Tell Consumers
Nitrate in Drinking Water Linked to 73% Increased Risk of Cancer Mortality
Has everyone seen Jeffery Sacks speech at the Munich Security Conference?
US foreign policy for the last thirty years. The truth.
Short version with transcript.
https://johnmenadue.com/jeffrey-sachs-explosive-address-at-the-eu-parliament-sends-shockwaves-across-europe/
Long version with transcript.
https://newsparadigm.substack.com/p/jeffrey-sachs-heroic-speech-at-geopolitics