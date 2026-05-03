FDA Knew of Better Method to Detect Sudden Deaths After COVID Vaccines — But Refused to Use it.
‘Profound Abuse of Trust’: Former Fauci Aide Indicted for Conspiracy to Hide Government Records on COVID Origins
Trump’s New Pick for Surgeon General Opposed COVID Vaccine Mandates, Especially for Kids
‘Major Win’: House Strips Pesticide Liability Shield From Farm Bill in Bipartisan Vote
Autism Committee Hears From Non-Speakers, Parents During First Meeting Under RFK Jr.
Virologist at Center of Coronavirus Research Loses NIH Grants, University Places Him on Leave
Federal Government Appeals Ruling in AAP Lawsuit that Struck Down RFK Jr.’s Vaccine Policies
Sen. Ron Johnson: Emails Show FDA Ignored ‘Overwhelming Evidence of Harm’ From COVID Vaccines
Gates-Funded ‘Big Catch-Up’ Delivers 100 Million Vaccine Doses — Including High-Risk DTP Vaccine Not Used in U.S.
RFK Jr. Says Mandatory Ultraprocessed Food Labels Are Coming
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