After Years of Silence, New CDC Vaccine Panel to Vote on Mercury in Flu Shots
HPV Vaccine Increases Risk of Autonomic Dysfunction and Menstrual Irregularities in Young Women
Whistleblower Lawsuit Alleging Hospital Failed to Report COVID Vaccine Injuries Gets Green Light
CEOs of BioNTech, Pfizer, J&J and Merck Make List of Highest-Paid Pharma Execs
CDC Scientist Who Drove COVID, RSV Vaccine Policies Resigns in Protest
COVID Pandemic Interventions, Not the Virus, Drove Spikes in Excess Mortality
Confusion Surrounds Draft Executive Order on Eve of First Religious Liberty Commission Hearing
Supreme Court Won’t Hear Appeal by Maine Healthcare Workers Fired for Refusing COVID Vaccine
‘5G — The Untold Story’: New Documentary Spotlights Health Hazards of Wireless Radiation
The Defender Is Hiring!
Discussion about this post
No posts
The can vote until the cows come home, I'm not taking anymore shots.