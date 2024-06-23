Infants Who Receive Multiple Vaccines at Once at ‘Exponentially’ Greater Risk of Disease, Developmental Delays
Pentagon Ran Secret Anti-Vax Campaign in Philippines, While Censoring Americans Who Criticized COVID Shots
‘1 in a Billion’ Chance COVID Emerged From Nature, Scientist Tells Lawmakers
Kansas Sues Pfizer Over Misleading COVID Vaccine Safety and Efficacy Claims
‘Silent Epidemic’: Maine Lawmakers Shrug Off 18% Increase in Excess Deaths
50+ Chemicals May Be Linked to Infertility
DOD Funding Research on Fake Meat Rations to Improve Soldiers’ ‘Military Readiness’
6 Infant Formulas Test Positive for 5 Toxic Heavy Metals
‘Protocol 7’: New Film Dramatizes Story of Whistleblowers Who Allege Merck Doctored MMR Vaccine Data
State Ignored ‘Hundreds’ of Public Comments Alleging Smart Meters Harm Health, Group Says
